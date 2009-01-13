AI vs. Rip – Who Should Sit?

The Detroit News is reporting that there’s a great chance Allen Iverson or Rip Hamilton will be coming off the bench tonight when the Pistons take on the Bobcats.

From Michael Curry in the article:

“I wouldn’t expect them to like coming off the bench,” Curry said. “Both have been starters their whole career. But the reality is, we’ve got good guys on this team, and they are all willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful. Whatever decisions we make is because we feel it’s the best thing for us to be able to get the most of everybody on the team, regardless if a guy likes it or not.



“They are going to be OK because the No. 1 thing is, they want to win.”

In theory, Michael’s right. In reality though, this isn’t going to sit well with either guy. With the way Rodney Stuckey‘s been playing, it was clearly headed in this direction, especially because the Pistons just aren’t a very good defensive team with Allen and Rip both on the floor.

So if it’s up to you, who do you start?