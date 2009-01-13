AI vs. Rip – Who Should Sit?

The Detroit News is reporting that there’s a great chance Allen Iverson or Rip Hamilton will be coming off the bench tonight when the Pistons take on the Bobcats.
From Michael Curry in the article:
“I wouldn’t expect them to like coming off the bench,” Curry said. “Both have been starters their whole career. But the reality is, we’ve got good guys on this team, and they are all willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful. Whatever decisions we make is because we feel it’s the best thing for us to be able to get the most of everybody on the team, regardless if a guy likes it or not.
“They are going to be OK because the No. 1 thing is, they want to win.”
In theory, Michael’s right. In reality though, this isn’t going to sit well with either guy. With the way Rodney Stuckey‘s been playing, it was clearly headed in this direction, especially because the Pistons just aren’t a very good defensive team with Allen and Rip both on the floor.
So if it’s up to you, who do you start?
Depending who on u playing against i guess and how do u want to start the game..
Start AI if the team decides to play fast, Start Rip if the coach decide on playing half court sets more…
sit Rip…he’s the most consistent and will do well with the second team..
Richard Hamilton
Sit Rip, he’d handle it better!
sit AI…
Rip has more chemistry with the starters.
AI can come off the bench and do his thing and not have to share the ball as much.
Sit Rip… and let him “do work” against the opposing teams scrubs
Did somebody photochop some shit around the dood’s cheeks and chin on that photo of RIP??? Dood looks like an amish person right now…is that’s what fresh in the streets of detriot right now growing a bee hive????
weeze
Rip starts, AI sits
It seemed that for along time, everybody in the nba was rocking braids or rows. Now a ridiculous beard seems to be the style. I’ve been waiting for years now, when the hell will the afro make its comeback? Big Ben rocks one here and there, and Josh Childress has his little poof. But I’m talking a huge Dr. J afro on at least one player, on every NBA team. When will the fro return? People love them, they’re fan favorite. I was too young to see it in the 70’s. David Stern, I want more afros in the nba.
R.I.P Rip
@Pweezy
Hitting Rip with amish and bee-hive. That’s too funny.
Man, I’d say sit AI so he can come on w/ the second unit and dominate the ball and be a pure scorer…but with that beard Rip is rocking I’d sit him. Ain’t no excuse to have a Reggie “Credit checker” Evans Jihad beard going. Guy must be hurting to get sponsored by Gillette or something.
Sit Rip on account of his ludacris beard.
he won’t shave it ’til the pistons try to get chauncey back! haha
Rip looks like a cracked out Kimbo Slice, someone hold him down and shave that sheet of his face. LOL!!
Looks like he tasted Shaq’s ass
Having Iverson Coming off the bench would be the most beneficial for the team.
That will allow AI to play the point and he would be a monster against opposing teams second units. Rip would get his off the bench as well, but iverson is a more creative force and his skills would be utilized most in this situation
Weezy asks “is that’s what fresh in the streets of detriot right now growing a bee hive????”
Fed– What’s up, with that?
rip starts, AI sit
And I honestly hope, detroit doesn’t extend Iverson’s contract.
LOLL cracked out kimbo slice
Word out of Detroit’s gay clubs is that is what Youngfed is doing with his pubes now.
You gotta sit AI. Dude’s typically a dribble-it-out himself and find his own shot type player. he’s used to playing with a bunch of guys that aren’t that great. Rip’s dependent on running off screens, etc. and getting open cuz the other guys distract the D a little. It’s better for the team and for their games if Rip starts. His game is more dependent on being out there w/ other starters, AI can make it work with anyone…
RIP…A.I if comes off the bench and his shots not falling it will be a long night for Detroit… let him start he is more of a Rhythm player than RIP….
I’d probably split the starts between the two based upon matchups/game plan.
They need to TRADE AI! Trade him and/or Rasheed for some younger players to add to the core of Stuckey, Rip, Prince. They’re both nearing the end anyway, yet their value is still way high.
A.I. will probably sign with another team at seasons end anyway so they should start RIP. Why damage there relationship with RIP when he has just signed a contract extension? Iverson will be extremely unhappy but he has better sparkplug potential than RIP when coming off the bench. This will be very interesting!
I’d sit Rip until he shaves. When he does, put AI on the bench.
Start both, sub in Stuckey after 1min and never play them together except with Rip at the 3.
Sorry can’t pick one in this one. You start both! Hands down they are both two awesome players. I feel it’s on the coach to make it and work to find how he can get the best out of them in playing with each other.
Perhaps the coach should sit.
Ain’t no way I sit 1 unless they request it. Now if both request that is a different story. Otherwise you stay up all night and keep cracking the code till you find the solution.
There is some solution. Always is.
Sit AI..
Set the defensive tone with Rip..
Let AI ballhog and gamble off the bench..
sit iverson. he’s the new guy.
or maybe they should put rasheed on the bench, and have hamilton play PF
@18
Naw that’s Rip I’m down about my bromance ending beard.
Sit AI and let him loose on the 2nd string guys
Iverson brings a spark off the bench and an instant scoring threat for 20-30
Aight cut RIP and put him on this show if anything
[www.youtube.com]
Since RIP is coming back from injury, I say sit him for a few games until his flow is back, but eventually he’d be the starter with AI off the bench.
The question really shouldn’t be about who’s better in the starting 5, its who will do more damage coming off the bench? AI would just be unstopable off the bench, there isnt a second unit in the league who can successfully block AI’s impact without leaving Stuckey or Prince wide open.
Rip HAD more chemistry with Chauncey…
Rip should sit and come in at the 2/3 positions. He’d still get tick and he will still be in win they need to close out…I guess if they are looking to max talent now that would be the choice, but if they know AI will not be there next year, then keep Rip happy…
Iversons ego is too big,he won’t come off the bench
I watch the Pistons mostly, and Rip can manage at the 3, but Tay can’t manage at the 4.
As a Pistons fan, I want one of Rip/AI traded.
Main issue AI would have is that he is a free agent and doesn’t want to have an impression that his skill has eroded to the degree where he is coming off the bench…Although looking at the year he he has had his spurts…
This year is a chance for people to see his growth…to show he doesn’t need to dominate the ball or shots…
Sit AI
this is bullshit. everyone here knows AI should sit but that his ego is too big to allow that to happen.
…here’s how it’s gonna go…RIP, AI, RIP, AI….STUCK sit yo’ ass down….
Start Rip, AI could carry the bench to some good production.
Well whoever was talkin about Rip’s beard….ur hoein urself becuz he actually cut it to a lil beard n a gotee…. that number one and I think that neither one should be on the bench becuz they both started for years…so I like the small line-up
