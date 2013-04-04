Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG “Clover”

One of Michael Jordan‘s most famous games of his career went down in Boston, and to celebrate the rivalry between the Celtics and the Bulls, Jordan Brand is releasing a “Clover” colorway of the Air Jordan 1.

The shoe features the unique “parquet” floor pattern of the Boston Garden, and has green and white leather that showcases the Celtics traditional colors. The sneaker also sports the original Nike Air branding on the tongue. Fittingly, it will come in the original Nike Air boxing, as well.

It’s dropping this Saturday for a price of $140, and you can grab yours at places like Foot Locker.

What do you think?

