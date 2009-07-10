Air Jordan 1 Retro High – Bulls vs. Celtics

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
07.10.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

If you plan on going out late tonight, you might as well just head to your local sneaker boutique instead of going home. Why? So you can stand in line to cop these.

Tomorrow the Air Jordan 1 Retro High – Bulls vs. Celtics pack will be dropping across the nation. As part of the larger Jordan 60+ series that’s been honoring all the games in which the G.O.A.T. scored 60 points or more, this set dates back to April 20, 1986 when MJ dropped 63 on Larry Bird and the Celtics.

The whole package is amazing. The box resembles the old Boston Garden’s parquet floor, and with two pairs – one in Bulls’ red and the other in Celtics’ green – you can’t go wrong.

