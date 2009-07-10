If you plan on going out late tonight, you might as well just head to your local sneaker boutique instead of going home. Why? So you can stand in line to cop these.
Tomorrow the Air Jordan 1 Retro High – Bulls vs. Celtics pack will be dropping across the nation. As part of the larger Jordan 60+ series that’s been honoring all the games in which the G.O.A.T. scored 60 points or more, this set dates back to April 20, 1986 when MJ dropped 63 on Larry Bird and the Celtics.
The whole package is amazing. The box resembles the old Boston Garden’s parquet floor, and with two pairs – one in Bulls’ red and the other in Celtics’ green – you can’t go wrong.
@AP
When are we going to hear something about the tournament in Venice this weekend? I signed up on Tuesday and I’m still waiting to hear something from someone. What’s up?
FIRST………………………..FIRST
Send me a pair. Please?
Damn those reds are f’in PHAT..
i might have to cop them just to cop them.. they aint my style but they too nice to pass up..
Had the red ones since the first time they came out. Now that I see them I think I might go diggin in my closet to bring those bad boys out for a day.
those are so fresh!!!
DIME-
what happened to CGF? he on “extended” vacation??
@AP
I would like to know the answer to #1’s question!
… For real???
@rudderband man & spswange
Where did you sign up? Make sure you show up for registration at 8:30 AM tomorrow.
They took your registration money and spent it on these kicks-you’re both screwed. JK..
This pack will be somewhere around $300 – $350 but theyre coming correct rite now i’m still gonna cop em. they will get rocked till the sun goes cold these joints are timeless. some feet heat right here.
^ That’s how much they’ll cost UK bound.