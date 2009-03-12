Air Jordan 1 Retro High

Jordan Brand has been releasing colorway after colorway of their coveted Air Jordan 1s and everybody I’ve talked to isn’t complaining. This Blue Sapphire colorway dropping this Saturday, is nothing short of amazing.
The shoe features a ripstop nylon upper while having an all white midsole. Be sure to cop yours this Saturday, March 14 at all UNDFTD chapter stores. The Blue Sapphire is believed to retail at $105.
Would you rock this shoe?
only if i would be send to moon…they would fit my space suit
im complaining…theres too many colors for this shoe it lost everything that made it attractive..i was a big fan of the patent leathers that came out years back but now its gettin ridiculous along with how ugly the shoes have gotten starting with the 19’s on up
and here I was thinking how hot this shoe was. I would rock this out on the town. then again I like bright colours.
It’s probably the ish for the hipster set.
These are definitely one of the better versions of the one’s.
