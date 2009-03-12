Air Jordan 1 Retro High

Jordan Brand has been releasing colorway after colorway of their coveted Air Jordan 1s and everybody I’ve talked to isn’t complaining. This Blue Sapphire colorway dropping this Saturday, is nothing short of amazing.

The shoe features a ripstop nylon upper while having an all white midsole. Be sure to cop yours this Saturday, March 14 at all UNDFTD chapter stores. The Blue Sapphire is believed to retail at $105.

Would you rock this shoe?