Air Jordan 12 (XII) Flu Game Edition

Our friends over at SneakerFiles are recognizing the official comeback of the Air Jordan 12 and featuring the this original red and black colorway that is also know as the “Air Jordan 12 Flu Game” shoe.

The Jordan Brand is bringing these kicks back this year, with some subtle changes. For example, the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game will feature the year (97) and the points scored (38), and a cartoon sick face on the tongue. An exact release date has not been issued, but will hit retailers in November 2009. Check out some more pics after the jump and stay on SneakerFiles for all the latest info on these kicks and more.



What are your favorite Jordans?