Air Jordan 12 (XII) Flu Game Edition

Our friends over at SneakerFiles are recognizing the official comeback of the Air Jordan 12 and featuring the this original red and black colorway that is also know as the “Air Jordan 12 Flu Game” shoe.
The Jordan Brand is bringing these kicks back this year, with some subtle changes. For example, the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game will feature the year (97) and the points scored (38), and a cartoon sick face on the tongue. An exact release date has not been issued, but will hit retailers in November 2009. Check out some more pics after the jump and stay on SneakerFiles for all the latest info on these kicks and more.
What are your favorite Jordans?
And let’s not forget that these versions have suede uppers as opposed to leather like the OG’s.
Black/Red Retro 11’s..
fuck yea jordan 11’s black/red Low cuts were the best
black/lime green XIIIs… they were just nasty
greatest Jordan’s ever. The XII’s with the Majority Blk, and the White stripe is the colorway of choice for me. I’d buy some now, if they wasn’t so damn expensive.
These was the ugliest Mikes to me.And I still had em in black/white and black/red.
the XI’s in every color.
cant wait,
easily my favorite js of all time.cop me two pairs just for good measure they take too long to re-release these joints.
air jordan X
This is ridiculous. These never ending special editions need to stop.. or at least slow down. Flu game!?