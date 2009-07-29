Air Jordan 12 (XII) Flu Game Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Sneakers #Michael Jordan
07.29.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

Our friends over at SneakerFiles are recognizing the official comeback of the Air Jordan 12 and featuring the this original red and black colorway that is also know as the “Air Jordan 12 Flu Game” shoe.

The Jordan Brand is bringing these kicks back this year, with some subtle changes. For example, the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game will feature the year (97) and the points scored (38), and a cartoon sick face on the tongue. An exact release date has not been issued, but will hit retailers in November 2009. Check out some more pics after the jump and stay on SneakerFiles for all the latest info on these kicks and more.

What are your favorite Jordans?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Sneakers#Michael Jordan
TAGSDimeMagJordan BrandKICKSMichael JordanMJSNEAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP