Air Jordan 2009: Limited Release

Sneakerfiles has pics of the Air Jordan 2009 metallic colorway set to release tomorrow. These limited edition Air Jordan 2009s will hit for $230.00, and dont fret, like past Jordan Brand limited releases they will come with that hot wooden shoe horn.
The Air Jordan 2009 will drop nationally on February 13th, which coincides with All-Star weekend in Phoenix. For more info on the Air Jordan 2009 hit up http://www.jumpman23.com
Nice…a shoe horn…
lol control
still we need more colorways
Uggs are better
I’m a Jordan fan and think these are the worst pair I’ve ever seen in my life. These shoes are fugly. 200 and 30 dollars (In a Chris Rock “good lord that’s a lot of money” voice)I wouldn’t pay 2 dollars and a pop tart for this shoe.
UUUGLY
If it’s any consolation, the shoes also come with a “Capturing Gypsies for Dummies” book incase that witch eye on the shoe needs to be replaced.
These kind of look like one of the Iversons. I don’t know what year but y’all sneaker heads know which ones I’m talking about.
Ha ha yeah what’s up with occultness of the witch eye?
well i’d pay $2 and a pop tart for the shoe, but not $230
Yeah, here’s a little test for you: If you put the name of some cheap unpopular brand on them as opposed to Jordan or whatever the fuck these are (im drunk) would you buy them? OF COURSE FUCKING NOT THEY’RE HIDEOUS. GET OUT!
HAHA
Yea, I didn’t like them in white and ain’t working in black.
sorry MJ
[www.disekt.com]
that shit looks like something Cab Calloway would be wearing while he’s singing “Minnie The Moocher”
*kills self*
these ain’t got no alibi.
these are ugly and 230 bucks??? WTF? Why do people even buy Js… they are retarded expensive and a rip off…
i’ll pay 2 bucks for the shoe horn!
Yo thez joints iz twitted!
i would get them but only cuz i want ALL of the jz but fcking ugly and 230$ i gonna have to mow the lawn a lttl more haha