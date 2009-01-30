Air Jordan 2009: Limited Release

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.30.09 10 years ago 18 Comments
Sleepin’ out for these?

Sneakerfiles has pics of the Air Jordan 2009 metallic colorway set to release tomorrow. These limited edition Air Jordan 2009s will hit for $230.00, and dont fret, like past Jordan Brand limited releases they will come with that hot wooden shoe horn.

The Air Jordan 2009 will drop nationally on February 13th, which coincides with All-Star weekend in Phoenix. For more info on the Air Jordan 2009 hit up http://www.jumpman23.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP