Air Jordan 2009: Limited Release

Sneakerfiles has pics of the Air Jordan 2009 metallic colorway set to release tomorrow. These limited edition Air Jordan 2009s will hit for $230.00, and dont fret, like past Jordan Brand limited releases they will come with that hot wooden shoe horn.

The Air Jordan 2009 will drop nationally on February 13th, which coincides with All-Star weekend in Phoenix. For more info on the Air Jordan 2009 hit up http://www.jumpman23.com