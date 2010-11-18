Air Jordan 2010 Team – California Player Exclusive

11.18.10 8 years ago

As you can see, college basketball is back. And while we’ve been showing you what the NBA’s best have been wearing on their feet, we’ll be dropping some of college’s hottest kicks in the next few days. Just like Marquette and North Carolina, check out the exclusive Air Jordan 2010 Team that Cal will be wearing the season.

The Golden Bears have two separate colorways of the Air Jordan 2010 Team for their home and away uniforms. The home shoes are white with mid navy and varsity maize accents, while the away shoes are black and varsity maize with a subtle black-on-black digital elephant print on the upper. Each colorway has “Cal” printed on the upper outsole.

What do you think?

