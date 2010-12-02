Air Jordan 2010 Team – Georgetown Player Exclusive

12.02.10

To date, we’ve shown you the special team versions of the Air Jordan 2010 Team for North Carolina, Cal and Marquette, but now it’s time to check out the heat that undefeated Georgetown will be wearing on their feet this season.

Featuring a white/midnight navy/metallic silver colorway, the customized Air Jordan 2010 Team also has an embroidered Georgetown logo on the tongue and “GTown” printed on the upper.

What do you think?

#Style – Kicks and Gear
