Air Jordan 2010 Team – Marquette Player Exclusive

After the weekend it became official: college basketball is back. Last week, we showed you what North Carolina and Cal will be wearing on their feet this season, but check out the exclusive Air Jordan 2010 Team for Marquette. We gave you a sneak peek after Midnight Madness, but here’s the real thing.

Look for the Golden Eagles to be sporting this White/Midnight Navy-Varsity Maize colorway as they take the floor tonight against No. 1 Duke in one of their biggest games of the season.

What do you think?

