Air Jordan 2010 Team – Marquette Player Exclusive

What are one of the benefits of having Jordan Brand frontman Dwyane Wade as an alumnus of your school? Try the hottest kicks exclusively for your squad. Last Thursday before Midnight Madness, Marquette junior guard Darius Johnson-Odom tweeted a picture of the heat they’ll be wearing this season. (And he’s from Raleigh, N.C., so you know he loves MJ.)

