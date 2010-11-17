Air Jordan 2010 Team – North Carolina Player Exclusive

As you can see, college basketball is back. And while we’ve been showing you what the NBA’s best have been wearing on their feet, we’ll be dropping some of college’s hottest kicks in the next few days. Just like Marquette, check out the exclusive Air Jordan 2010 Team that North Carolina will be wearing the season.

For MJ’s alma mater, Jordan Brand has hooked up UNC with custom pairs of the Air Jordan 2010 Team with a white, university blue and metallic silver colorway. An embroidered NC logo is stitched on the tongue, and “UNC” is printed on the outside upper.

What do you think?

