Air Jordan 2011 – Georgetown Player Exclusive

If you’re looking for a great program and some great swag in your college choice, Georgetown just may be the spot for you. As one of the few Jordan Brand schools in the nation, you know you’re going to get laced out. So even though the Hoyas are out of the NCAA Tournament, check out the exclusive version of the Air Jordan 2011 that arrived on campus for them to wear.

