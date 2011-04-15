Air Jordan 2011 – Jordan Brand Classic Player Exclusive

Tomorrow, some of the best high school players from around the country will be playing in the 10th anniversary of the Jordan Brand Classic at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte. And when the teams take the court, they’ll both be wearing new colorways of the Air Jordan 2011 developed specifically for the JBC squads.

The East team will don the orion blue colorway, while the West will rock the comet red. As you can see, both are also treated with black accents on the upper and icy soles, and display the JBC logo on the tongue of each shoe.

For those that want to join the elite ballers who will be wearing these colorways, a limited quantity of the JBC Air Jordan 2011s are now available online at NikeStore.com and Eastbay, in addition to House of Hoops locations, for $170.

