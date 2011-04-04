Air Jordan 2011 – Oak Hill Player Exclusive

If you’re looking for a great program and some great swag in your high school choice, Oak Hill Academy just may be the spot for you. As one of the few Jordan Brand schools in the nation, you know you’re going to get laced out. So before their game against Montrose Christian School at the ESPN Rise National High School Invitational, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi snapped a picture of their exclusive version of the Air Jordan 2011.

Source: Nice Kicks

