Jordan Brand Revealed The Air Jordan 33s, Which Will Drop Next Month

Martin Rickman

Jordan Brand has officially announced that the latest edition of their signature line of kicks is right on the horizon. The company had teased a big announcement on social media in recent days, culminating in the reveal of the Air Jordan 33s on Thursday night at an event in Los Angeles.

The company tweeted out a GIF of the sneakers, which are laceless and utilize what Jordan Brand is calling “FastFit laceless technology.” Following this, pictures of the sneakers began to surface, both from those who are at the event and in a post on Twitter by Jordan.