Jeff Green Debuted The Air Jordan XXXV In Game 4 Against The Lakers

The Air Jordan XXXV is on its way at some point in the near future. While Jordan hasn’t announced anything official with regards to a release date, the latest in the Air Jordan signature line has made its way to the Orlando NBA Bubble for weartesting.

Jayson Tatum was the first to show off a pair in hand on Wednesday, but wore his Taco Jay 34s on the court for Game 6 against the Raptors.

On Thursday night, Jeff Green became the first NBA player to debut the sneaker on court as he wore the 35s for Game 4 of the Rockets series with the Lakers, showing off the upcoming release on foot for the first time.

Given it’s on-court debut, one would expect some further details on the sneaker to be released soon. It keeps what looks to be the same midsole tech and design from the 34, while also bringing in some design details to pay homage to the Jordan V with the tongue design and the back half of the upper (complete with the 23 on the side of the heel). That was how the 31s and 32s began, was with spinning forward a modern take on the original lineup, but they quickly moved away from that with the 33 and 34. Now that effort seems to be back, at least for this year’s edition.