Another sighting of the “Thunder” black/yellow colorway of the Air Jordan IV leads us to believe, as NiceKicks showed them off today, that the Thunder colorway could make it to retailers before 2012 ends. The yellow jumps off the midsoles contrasted by the black. Do you like this look for the IVs? Hit the jump to see some more photos.

