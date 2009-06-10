Air Jordan Retro 1 60+ Pack: Chicago vs. Boston

Between the Raging Bulls Pack that dropped last month and the 60+ Pack that’s coming out in July, Jordan Brand is certainly doing their best to make sure it’s a hot summer.



The first installment of the numerous upcoming 60+ Packs is inspired by MJ’s 63-point performance in a double-OT game against the Celtics in his rookie year. The pack consists of two pairs of the Air Jordan Retro I‘s, the first being the timeless black/red colorway that Mike wore during the game. The second pair pay homage to his opponent and will be released in a Celtics colorway. This will be the formula that every pack will follow; the pair Jordan wore that game will come out with a complimentary pair for the opposing team.

The Air Jordan Retro I 60+ Pack is slated to drop July 11th with a retail of $225. For more info hit up SneakerFiles.