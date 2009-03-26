Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com has exclusive pics of the Air Jordan Retro 1 Mid Hare.
I am a huge fan of the Air Jordan Retro 1, I am actually wearing the pewter joints right now. These are gonna crush the Spring/Summer. The colorway is an ode to the AJ VIIs. The design on the tongue is crazy, and the I like the gray/red mixture.
These will only hit for $110.00 so your pockets won’t get too damaged. Expect these to hit the streets on April 11th. For more info hit up www.jumpman23.com or www.KixAndTheCity.com.
I’ll pass on these sneakers and not think twice about it
I can dig ’em. I like Jordan 1s… Simple, classy design. These can never go out of style–then to top it off, only $100? Nice when you consider some Jordans are in the $300 range. I always say this, and today’s no different: The Jordans that MJ played in are waaaaay better than the ones that come out now.
I will pass on these. $310 actually but you get two shoes though.
I concur with Post #2, the quality of today Jordans is just crappy.
They good money to me.
Did an infant design these?
I don’t really ever like the one’s except the black and yellow one’s but damn these are bustin on em!!..might have to grab these
Wow.I can remember a time when the words ‘only $110’ actually meant something.Now it means I’m only $80 away from affording some shoes I don’t really want.
it is very beautiful.
now those are cleean !
Me likey those…it’s a nice , simple and classy design . Its a shoe that won’t….how should I say this…make a outfit but it will compliment it. I will be grabing those btw =].
so these are probably some of the filthiest pairs of ones i have seen in my life.. COPPED
talk shit bitch
FIYAH!!!! Def getN em’…