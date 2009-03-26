Air Jordan Retro 1: Mid Hare

Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com has exclusive pics of the Air Jordan Retro 1 Mid Hare.

I am a huge fan of the Air Jordan Retro 1, I am actually wearing the pewter joints right now. These are gonna crush the Spring/Summer. The colorway is an ode to the AJ VIIs. The design on the tongue is crazy, and the I like the gray/red mixture.

These will only hit for $110.00 so your pockets won’t get too damaged. Expect these to hit the streets on April 11th. For more info hit up www.jumpman23.com or www.KixAndTheCity.com.

