Air Jordan Schoolin’ Ray Allen Player Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.11.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

The House of Hoops store in Harlem is no stranger to exclusive kicks. Time after time they bring the heat with impossible to find Player Exclusives and once again they don’t disappoint. Releasing tomorrow only at House of Hoops is a pair of Air Jordan Schoolin’ in a special Ray Allen make up. This Team Jordan model comes in a Celtics white/green colorway with white leather uppers and green accents on the lining, midsole and outsole. The midsole is textured with a reptile like pattern. The sickest part has to be the tongue which has “Sweet Ray” stitched across it.

Check out that picture after the jump…

For anyone interested these will be dropping tomorrow, June 12th. For more pics go to Sneakerfiles.com

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

