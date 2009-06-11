Air Jordan Schoolin’ Ray Allen Player Exclusives

The House of Hoops store in Harlem is no stranger to exclusive kicks. Time after time they bring the heat with impossible to find Player Exclusives and once again they don’t disappoint. Releasing tomorrow only at House of Hoops is a pair of Air Jordan Schoolin’ in a special Ray Allen make up. This Team Jordan model comes in a Celtics white/green colorway with white leather uppers and green accents on the lining, midsole and outsole. The midsole is textured with a reptile like pattern. The sickest part has to be the tongue which has “Sweet Ray” stitched across it.
Check out that picture after the jump…
For anyone interested these will be dropping tomorrow, June 12th. For more pics go to Sneakerfiles.com
I don’t see “sweet ray” i see “sugar ray”
jesus shuttlesworth ftw!
lol yeah, it says Sugar Ray. Sweet Ray just sounds wrong anyways
nice try tho
If only Boston had made the Finals, there’d be more hype behind these.
FUCK THIS GAME..
THE NBA IS A JOKE..
Derek Fisher sucks… Owns third place in NBA history for made threes in the Finals and rivals Horry for most made to tie or Ice a game in the clutch in my minds eye. The refs did there best but it wasnt enough. See you Fagics in LA for game 6. Im sure youll get 60 free throws in game 5.
Wah!!!! Im Micheal Pietrus, Wah!!!
ps ugliest shoes ive ever seen.
Orlando= pwnd at home.
co-sign on the pretty ugly. maybe if he had some better shoes he wouldn’t need ankle surgery every year?
Good catch guys. Thanks.