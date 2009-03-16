Sneakerheads across America have been anxiously anticipating the release of the Air Jordan V: Raging Bull Pack.
The AJ5 Raging Bull is being regarded as one of the hottest sneaker releases this year. Sneakerfiles has more pics of the kicks if you aren’t familiar with them.
These joints drop on May 30th for $310. Yeah I know, the price is steep but they are limited release and hot to death. For more info hit up http://www.jumpman23.com or http://www.sneakerfiles.com
$310.00???
Stop the madness.
Hmm should I pay the rent or buy these badass shoes?
the bonus: it’s 310$ for each shoe
wait….it comes with a suede brush and embroidered towel, right?
If so, count me in!
Man, it’s a recession… $310?? The shoes are tight, but not THAT tight…
Dime, forgot to mention that this is a pack and comes with another pair of Vs
…so its actually $310 for 2 pairs of trash
Recession my ass — If Jumpman released the Columbias or the Cool Grey XI for $400+, people will buy.
Any shoes from the XI family, original colors that is.
Those shoes are the bizness but the price fails…
Hot kicks.Inflation is the new word.Cop up.
where do you buy this??
damn those joints are fresh. $310 is a little steep.as a jordan pack 310 aint that bad.
$310…FUCK THAT!!!!!
$310…really,umm in todays economic times that sounds reasonable…yeah like MBE18…F*#k that
The article should have mentioned this, but its $310 for 2 pairs, the red suede and a different pair…
ToAn is a stupid bitch. its 310 for both.
the other V that comes with it is better too
ya to all the idiots that think its 310$ for one pair u must be brain dead