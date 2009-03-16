Sneakerheads across America have been anxiously anticipating the release of the Air Jordan V: Raging Bull Pack.

The AJ5 Raging Bull is being regarded as one of the hottest sneaker releases this year. Sneakerfiles has more pics of the kicks if you aren’t familiar with them.

These joints drop on May 30th for $310. Yeah I know, the price is steep but they are limited release and hot to death. For more info hit up http://www.jumpman23.com or http://www.sneakerfiles.com

