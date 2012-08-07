Air Jordan VI & VII “Golden Moments” Pack

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.07.12 6 years ago

To continue to celebrate Michael Jordan, The Dream Team and all that they did during the 1992 Games, Jordan Brand will be releasing a limited editon “Golden Moments” Pack on August 18. It’ll include special White/Metallic Gold and Black/Metallic Gold versions of the Air Jordan VI and the VII. Retailing for a suggested price of $350, the box features a gold Jumpman logo with “VI” and “VII” printed on either side and the year ’92.

Will you be getting these?

