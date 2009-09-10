Air Jordan XI Retro – Space Jam

As the holiday season begins to loom over us, it signals more than just the start of falling leaves; it’s time for Fall Jordan samples to start appearing. And this year is no exception. Feast your eyes on the Air Jordan XI Retro in the all-time favorite Space Jam colorway. While pics had hit the ‘net a few weeks ago, now much clearer pics have surfaced.

These classic J’s are slated for a late November release (think Black Friday) with a price point of $175. While they’re certainly much pricier than when the originals released, $175 isn’t too bad considering these are on many people’s “Top 5” list. For those who just can’t wait, they’re available now at Flight Club, but please believe you’ll pay way more than $175.

What do you think?

