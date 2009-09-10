Air Jordan XI Retro – Space Jam

As the holiday season begins to loom over us, it signals more than just the start of falling leaves; it’s time for Fall Jordan samples to start appearing. And this year is no exception. Feast your eyes on the Air Jordan XI Retro in the all-time favorite Space Jam colorway. While pics had hit the ‘net a few weeks ago, now much clearer pics have surfaced.
These classic J’s are slated for a late November release (think Black Friday) with a price point of $175. While they’re certainly much pricier than when the originals released, $175 isn’t too bad considering these are on many people’s “Top 5” list. For those who just can’t wait, they’re available now at Flight Club, but please believe you’ll pay way more than $175.
What do you think?
IMO, within the XI family The Columbia is the best.
Nov 27th — Black Friday!
2 pairs for Me!
2 pairs for real…
i love these.
Jordans fall lineup is pretty crazy. Start saving now.
I am contacting my physician because I have an erection that has lasted longer than 4 hours… Want.
im a second that..
2 pairs for me as well..
these are nice
this was the best shoe ever made. Hands down
i like the red and black colorway but still got an erection with this
want 2 pairs myself…problem is i will be lucky to get one. these damn things always shut the internet down when you try and order at midnight. maybe the phone will be better?
if not there is always the ebay route. just costs more.
RIP: [www.2uaj.com].html
DOnt need to buy these …. ive had the originals for a minute….fyaaaaaaa…suckaaaz
wack the shape is kinda off and it just doesnt look as good as the og ill continue to wait out my chances on a ebay og pair
and theyre not coming out black friday they are dropping around christmas
Im waiting for Jordan xii to come out. with a white and black combination
must copped and i will get a pair of these on black friday no doubt. best release of the year!
..yeah i still have a og pair too. too small for me never wore them. but i will add these to the collection if i can.
There are nike air jordan 11 retro space jams shoes . you can go to have a look .
Dunk2009(dot)com