Air Jordan XIII Retro – Ray Allen Player Exclusive

If there’s one pair of sneakers that I’m going to spend my hard-earned money on this year, it’s this Air Jordan XIII Retro. When Ray Allen broke the NBA’s all-time three-point record this February, these were the kicks he was wearing. Now, Jordan Brand is giving you a chance to cop ’em.

On July 23, this version of the Air Jordan XIII Retro will only be available at House of Hoops in Boston and Solefly in Miami for $160, so I might start camping out now. Also, you’ll have the opportunity to buy Jordan Brand’s commemorative “2,561 And Counting!” t-shirt to go with it.

What do you think?

