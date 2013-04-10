Air Jordan XX8 “Carbon Fiber”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.10.13

Jordan Brand is coming through with another new colorway of the Air Jordan XX8 this Saturday. Taking its cues from the line’s roots in carbon-fiber performance, this new colorway features a shroud that conveys that inspiration, as well as some bright crimson accents on the inner bootie and midsole.

Jordan initially told us they were going to take advantage of the blank canvas of the XX8. They certainly are.

What do you think?

