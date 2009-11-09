Air Max LeBron VII (New York Yankees)

11.09.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

On Friday, after spending their morning participating in their victory parade, players from LeBron‘s favorite baseball team made their way to MSG to watch The King in his only game in New York this season. While they were there, they got to rock a ridiculous special version of the Air Max LeBron VII. Check out more pics after the jump.

