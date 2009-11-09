Air Max LeBron VII (New York Yankees)

On Friday, after spending their morning participating in their victory parade, players from LeBron‘s favorite baseball team made their way to MSG to watch The King in his only game in New York this season. While they were there, they got to rock a ridiculous special version of the Air Max LeBron VII. Check out more pics after the jump.
Nice shoes, fuck the Yankees, and fuck New York.
the shoes are sick. Hope LBJ does go to NY. That’s going to be funny as hell because they will still never win a chip, or it’s going to be the lamest shit ever and ruin the NBA when D.Stern “makes sure” NY gets a chip out of Lebron.
Ugly shoes, props to the Yankees, and props to New York.
Congrats to the Yankees!
And who still thinks Bron won’t be going to either NY or NJ????
That was everything but a welcome coronation on Friday night.
AND FUCK control!!!
ugh! they’ll sell like hot cakes on eBay though. everybody wants something limited – even if it’s bad taste.
Is Nike losing its creative juice? Did they really just screen print pin stripes and “27” on the tip of blue lebron’s and call them limited runs?
Jason- They’re lasered actually. But even still, how creative do you want on one days notice? The Yankees won Thursday and Lebron played on Friday. Not too shabby.
the shoes are pretty sick. wldn mind a pair
My friend’s bro created these. And he had very little time. My friend was there when his brother gave them out to all the Yanks.
My friend’s bro created these. And he had very little time. My friend was there when his brother gave them out to all the Yanks.
New york yankees run this bitch..these are by far,the best shoes I seen this year(I’m not just saying that just cause I’m a yanks fan) I can’t wait 2 grab me a pair.great job nike..and fuck you control..fucking hater..go yanks.
The shoes are nice,not quite as nice as the original Bron VII’s they originally designed this season,but the gesture was perfect. I even went as far as designing a sweatshirt for those 27 Lebrons(www.myspace.com/stratonsmithclothing) check em in the pics section. Peace S&S