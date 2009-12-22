Air Traffic Control Hits The Web

Whenever I head down to Miami, I have to hit up Air Traffic Control. Featured back in Dime #50 as the No. 4 best consignment sneaker store in the world, ATC is the spot to hit up in MIA for kicks. But if you can’t make it to the Magic City, peep their brand-new website for the limited, exclusive, hard-to-find retro joints this holiday season. They even ship worldwide.

Also, if you’re looking to get your Grinch on, check out ATC’s “Discount Fares” section on the home page. Will get you looking sharp while keeping the dollars in the wallet.

What kicks are you searching for this holiday season?

