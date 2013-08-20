Air Up There, The Professor & Derek Fisher All Show Out In Ball Up Streetball Showcase

On a stop on the Ball Up streetball tour, Air Up There showed off those hops that have been ravaging streetball courts for nearly a decade, while Professor got in a few highlights of his own, often hooking up high-flyer G-Smith. Longtime Laker Derek Fisher even got a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at the Pyramid of Long Beach State, despite his squad losing after falling behind by more than 20 in the first half.

via BallisLife

