AK-47 will miss one month

As if the Jazz need another injury. With Carlos Boozer having been on the shelf almost all season, Deron Williams missing enough games that he hasn’t really been in the All-Star discussion despite averaging 17 points and 10 assists, and starters Mehmet Okur, Paul Millsap and C.J. Miles missing games here and there, Utah has lost more man-games to injury than any team in the League. I don’t even have to look that up to know it.

Now it’s Andrei Kirilenko who will join Boozer on the sideline. Opting for surgery on his injured right foot, AK-47 is expected to miss about 3-4 weeks.

According to the Deseret News, AK had hoped to put off the surgery until the offseason, but recently the pain in his foot became too much.