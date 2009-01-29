AK-47 will miss one month

As if the Jazz need another injury. With Carlos Boozer having been on the shelf almost all season, Deron Williams missing enough games that he hasn’t really been in the All-Star discussion despite averaging 17 points and 10 assists, and starters Mehmet Okur, Paul Millsap and C.J. Miles missing games here and there, Utah has lost more man-games to injury than any team in the League. I don’t even have to look that up to know it.
Now it’s Andrei Kirilenko who will join Boozer on the sideline. Opting for surgery on his injured right foot, AK-47 is expected to miss about 3-4 weeks.
According to the Deseret News, AK had hoped to put off the surgery until the offseason, but recently the pain in his foot became too much.
It’s that song. “Scream Utah!” has messed them up!
Sick. Where can we check to see how many games missed due to injury each team has? I want to see how far Utah and Houston are ahead of every other team.
More weight for D-Will to carry.
There must be something in the water in Utah. Makes bones really brittle or something. I believe Karl Malone only drank beer while he played for the Jazz, which is why he avoided most of those issues.
dagwaller: What about the CLippers? Baron Davis, Zach Randolph, Chris Kaman, Mike Taylor, Jason Hart, Marcus Camby, Ricky Davis, Mardy Collins…Actually it’s not worth mentioning the Clippers in the injury battle. Team sucks with these guys anyways.
Time for me to step up! Stay on the bench, Ashton Kutcher.
Damned Twiglet ruining my fantasy team. Where the hell am i gonna get a block, a steal and decent %s from now? The Utah Whiteboys must pay the ultimate penalty for this!
damn..Dallas is in now?I hoped that Mavs won’t make it this year cuz Cuban really pissed me off in the nuggets game
Seriously the Jazz could be beastly if they were ever healthy!
Aside from my Lakers, Utah was the team that I really thought could make some noise,
I had slightly more confidence in them than the Rockets, but can TMAC stay healthy? – and Im sorry but Yao is just a joker, Al Jefferson should be the starting West center.
I still will side with the experience of the Spurs to be the ones that challenge LA
Yao Ming is great. It sucks that AK is out, but is he really important to them? I don’t know.
A-K probably just taking time off to take advantage of that one night a year his wife gives him to fool around…LOL
Rumor in Utah is that AK isn’t actually “injured” but suffering from some nasty STD that he got from using his one freebie like post 11 said. Stuff is pretty nasty apparently.
I believed Utah would make some serious noise coming into the season. They seemed to have a deep team and D-Will was just killing it last year. It’s sad that injuries has ruined their season so far. Hopefully they can gel before the playoffs start. I want to see someone besides San Antonio and Lakers in the Western Finals.
Why is Sloan not a serious contender for COY? Not one person on that team has played in every game, but they are above .500 (barely, but they are above it). That ol’ cat needs to get it, but instead the league disrespects him.
Boozer doesn’t make a huge difference for the Jazz but they stink without AK; he does all the little things to make his teammates better
Sanpitch is right, Sloan has been passed up in the past for COY for some guys who barely lasted another two years after winning their award. Sloan may not care, and the Jazz never push for their players or coaches to get personal awards, but it’s about time Sloan won COY, especially if they somehow can make the playoffs.
Before (or shortly after) he retires, the rest of the NBA coaches need to get together and give Sloan some kind of award from them. He’s been with the same team longer than any of them and has been successful just about every year.