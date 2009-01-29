AK-47 will miss one month

01.29.09 10 years ago 15 Comments
Andrei Kirilenko

As if the Jazz need another injury. With Carlos Boozer having been on the shelf almost all season, Deron Williams missing enough games that he hasn’t really been in the All-Star discussion despite averaging 17 points and 10 assists, and starters Mehmet Okur, Paul Millsap and C.J. Miles missing games here and there, Utah has lost more man-games to injury than any team in the League. I don’t even have to look that up to know it.

Now it’s Andrei Kirilenko who will join Boozer on the sideline. Opting for surgery on his injured right foot, AK-47 is expected to miss about 3-4 weeks.

According to the Deseret News, AK had hoped to put off the surgery until the offseason, but recently the pain in his foot became too much.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP