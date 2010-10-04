Akomplice Basketball Belt

With Fall upon us, if you’re looking for the freshest new gear, look no further. Akomplice‘s Fall 2010 Collection illustrates how the company has elevated to new heights with more cut-n-sew items than ever before and unique accessories. Continuing to produce classic items that have been inspired by their lifestyle, while maintaining their consistent high quality production and attention to detail, the new range from Akomplice has you covered from head to toe. And for all your hoop fans out there, their new Basketball Belt is a must-have. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

