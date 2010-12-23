Akomplice x Michael J. LeBrecht II “The Chosen One” T-Shirt

Anyone that knows the brand Akomplice, knows that they’re constantly producing some of the best clothing out there. So it should come as no surprise to you when you hear that they’ve collaborated with celebrated photographer Michael J. LeBrecht II to create a one-of-a-kind piece.

Back in 2002, the photo on this t-shirt was used in a Sports Illustrated feature on LeBron James titled, “Ahead Of His Class,” while the cover of the magazine aptly stated, “The Chosen One.” Many view this as the moment that LeBron was officially introduced to the world. Now eight years later, you can see they were on to something.

LeBron, just 16 at the time, was already a pro. On the back of the shirt, below the collar of the neck, Akomplice has added a woven label that recounts the day of the photo shoot in Michael’s own words — a day where LeBron drove to the shoot himself, arriving promptly at 8:00am.

BONUS: Our friends at Akomplice sent over a few extra of these tees, so if you want to get your hands on one, let us know why you deserve it in the comments below. If you can’t wait, hop on their online store and buy it now for only $27.00.

