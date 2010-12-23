Akomplice x Michael J. LeBrecht II “The Chosen One” T-Shirt

Anyone that knows the brand Akomplice, knows that they’re constantly producing some of the best clothing out there. So it should come as no surprise to you when you hear that they’ve collaborated with celebrated photographer Michael J. LeBrecht II to create a one-of-a-kind piece.
Back in 2002, the photo on this t-shirt was used in a Sports Illustrated feature on LeBron James titled, “Ahead Of His Class,” while the cover of the magazine aptly stated, “The Chosen One.” Many view this as the moment that LeBron was officially introduced to the world. Now eight years later, you can see they were on to something.
LeBron, just 16 at the time, was already a pro. On the back of the shirt, below the collar of the neck, Akomplice has added a woven label that recounts the day of the photo shoot in Michael’s own words — a day where LeBron drove to the shoot himself, arriving promptly at 8:00am.
BONUS: Our friends at Akomplice sent over a few extra of these tees, so if you want to get your hands on one, let us know why you deserve it in the comments below. If you can’t wait, hop on their online store and buy it now for only $27.00.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
because i hustlin is just a part of my daily routine. and i aint complainin cause i know god has a plan for me.
A few weeks after Lebron made his “decision” I was faced with having to leave my job. It was a job that I really appreciated and I loved the people that I worked with. But deep down I knew I had to go. Like LeBron in Cleveland, I grew from a boy to a man at this job. I learned alot from LeBron after leaving my home/job and even though it hurt me deeply I knew i wasn’t alone. If I were to win this shirt it would serve as a reminder of where I came from and all of the people that supported me and i still have love for. Even when you leave sometimes your heart still stays.
cuz I’m a bandwagon fan, and I used to hate lebron but now that he is with the Heat, He has become my favorite player…Its time to dethrown kobe !
Not just bc it’s a dope shirt, but I literally just
got into an argument at the barbershop yesterday
and it would be dope to wear it there next time I go.
Because I live in CLE and it’s cold and I’m almost out of firewood?
12th Man +1
because i want that shirt, and as i live in the u.k, even if i were to order one myself id have to pay absurd tax and postage. if u sent me it, it could be considered a gift and therefore would not require extra tax. …a practical reason. x
i have some younger cousins living in miami who love lebron and theyd love this shirt. i have no use for it because i am a total lebron hater after the decision and all that hoopla, but id be glad to hook them up with it maybe as a late christmas gift.
Because I’ve witnessed(no puns intended) the sacrifices of my parents who themselves did not attend college (not because they had lucrative options like Lebron) but didn’t have the financial resources to get a higher education.
Even through that my parents have had success in creating and becoming owners of their own business.
Their sacrifices and persistent work ethic have made a tremendous impression on my sister and I and not to toot my own horn but I just graduated from a top 25 university and my sister is well on her way too.
I’m from Cleveland and this was one of my favorite pictures that I had up on my bedroom walls at my parents house. I moved to the West Coast and then my parents got divorced, sold our house and threw away all of my LBJ magazines and memorabilia that I had. This pic (tee) reminds me of home and the good times – growing up watching LBJ and falling in love with the game.
Yo dime did you ever decide and announce the winners of this contest ??