Aksel Kolstad: Where Basketball Meets Classical Music

What I’m about to tell you shouldn’t surprise you one bit. In a world where hip-hop artists sample ’60s rock songs, and NBA basketball players take ballet, it seems anything goes these days. So when I went to see Norwegian classical pianist Aksel Kolstad last night, and he was wearing a Technicolor blue suit along with white-and-orange Nike Shox, I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. But not really.

Kolstad, who grew up in Norway, is a basketball player at heart. His father was the coach of the Norwegian National Team in the 1970s, and the reason he wears Nikes when he performs is because he wants to “play a game on stage.” So in a room dripping with heritage, class and blue blazers with khakis, it was nice that he just wanted to talk hoops with me.

“I had to make a decision when I was 17,” says Kolstad. “The plan was to go to Denver to play high school basketball and then play in college. I was aiming for the NBA. But after I chose to pursue music, I couldn’t even touch a basketball for 10 years.

“I missed the game incredibly much. It was painful. But now I play everyday â€“ on black and white keys, dribbling with musical thought, and of course, shooting musical hoops whenever possible.”

Like many people with multiple talents, Kolstad decided to stop playing ball to focus entirely on classical music. Luckily for him, it’s paid off. In that time, the 29-year-old has become a world-renowned composer/performer, turning the classical music scene completely on its head.

“For me,” says Kolstad, “the mentality of sports and music is the same. Both need strategies, setup, timing, focus and coordination of head and body at super speed. Whenever I play basketball, I think like a musician; whenever I play music, I think like an athlete.”

One year ago, Kolstad decided it was time to pick the game back up. Despite missing his first 100 shots, he now finds time to play every week. Growing up a fan of Scottie Pippen â€“ who Kolstad calls “one of the most underrated players of all time” â€“ his performance on the stage is more reminiscent of Scottie’s teammate, Michael Jordan.

In October, Kolstad will play his first large solo show in the U.S. at Carnegie Hall, but is already thinking ahead to his gig at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater next year.

“I think I might invite the Globetrotters,” says Kolstad. “You know, play Chopin with my left hand and spin the ball with my right.

“In five or six years, I’d like to play at Madison Square Garden and during halftime of my show, play a ten minute basketball game. It’s all about thinking of surreal ideas that no one has ever thought of.”

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.