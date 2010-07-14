Al Harrington Spurns Dallas For Denver

Anyone that has ever watched Al Harrington play knows the guy can ball. With career averages of 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, any contender could use him. But while most people assumed he’d settle into a sixth man role on a playoff team – most notably in Dallas or Orlando – he couldn’t turn down the offer that Denver presented him: the chance to be their starting power forward. Oh yeah, and a five-year, $34 million commitment didn’t hurt.
According to Marc J. Spears at Yahoo! Sports, the Mavs were also prepared to give Harrington a five-year, $34 million deal â€“ the maximum allowed using the midlevel exception â€“ but Denver’s offer was sweeter and had a more defined role. Also, this signing most likely indicates that Denver will not match the four-year, $18 million offer sheet that Linas Kleiza signed with the Raptors.
What do you think? Good signing for Denver? Right team for Harrington?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
very nice sign..impressed.
right team? yeah…
As a Knicks fan I’ve seen this guy play firsthand,
This guy is a shot hog. I really thought he was a gonna be a Spur..woulda been a perfect microwave scorer for their system. Terrible player if you dont have a real coach to discipline him.
He did a lotta good things for the community but as a player…him on Denver may be a volatile situation if he’s coming off the bench with JR Smith.
darn i really wanted him to be a Spurs! oh well…
that is a straightup foolish ass looking picture.
The only picture that I have seen on this site worse than the one displayed in this article is the one w/ Manu dressed like a faggy cowboy.
Al Harrington is pretty much garbage. You can grab anyone in the league to jack up shots and be a black hole on offense while playing almost no defense.
Im with control i cant believe CONTENDERS would actually sign him..
He has ZERO D and his body is in between a PF and a SF.. Cant wait to see Pau hand him his lunch..
Plus dude needs too many touches to be effective offensively..
and WTF is up with that picture..
The two biggest jackers in the league are now coming off the bench for Denver. The Nuggets will not have any problems scoring, that’s for sure.
I feel really bad for Chauncey & Carmelo. Denver is loading up on immature players who can’t and won’t handle themselves well if they get deep into the playoffs.
Don’t get me wrong, they are an extremely talented squad, but they ain’t goin nowhere if they don’t move J.R. Smith and Kenyon while they can still get something good in return. Now they have Harrington too.
These guys are very talented and they got game for sure, but they are not winners, and you can’t have this many maturity challenged players on a championship team. Especially if they are main contributors.
I bet Chauncey was getting frustrated as hell last year with the behavior of K-mart and J.R. in the locker room. Didn’t Kenyon threaten to not come back for the playoffs if he didn’t find out who pulled a prank on him? there’s a winning attitude. Everyone knows J.R. has the mindset of a Highschool kid who thinks he’s the shit. Just yesterday put out a piece on J.R. playin summer league just to fuck around.
These guys can produce big time during the regular season, DEFINITELY. But they can’t handle making a serious run at a championship, no way.
Do you really want to surround your budding Superstar with these guys? Hopefully Chauncey is influencing Melo more than these clowns.
harrington looks like a ninja turtle on the court. he’s gunna look like leonardo with that blue denver headband on.
It was stated earlier…but I believe that Harrington in the right situation could be a good thing. In NYC…nobody on the roster could really keep him in check. While Denver has a reputation…they also have star players who already occupy the alpha dog role.
He’ll be allright in Denver…nothing spectacular…but a good contributor.
Apparently Denver management has been watching “How to lose a Guy in 10 days”, because they sure as hell aren’t surrounding Melo with the talent he needs to actually start winning.
Ironic that Melo and Bron are in the league for the same amount of time, Melo has a much better team around him, yet no one is saying he’s a bust because he ain’t won a championship yet…just saying.
@control … I don’t think I’ve heard to Lebron referred to as a bust either. But i see what you’re saying.
what is with those glasses??
Al Harrington really isnt that bad of a player if you use him properly.
he has actually been one of the better bench producers in the league the last 3-5yrs.
discount NY.
everybody was on a 1yr or 2yr contract and was treated like shit, so they all balled like shit.
Knick career aside, Al Harrington bring scoring punch off the bench. can spread the court since he has range and he plays with energy.
his defense SUCKS, but really, there are only about 15 players in the league who are good on defense anyways. so that aint no surprise. 95% of the league cant guard a cup of warm piss.
BeEqual
Yeah, you are right, bust is the wrong word. But, LeBron is being hated on worse than guys like Kandiman and Kwame. Those guys did NOTHING with their potential, yet Bron is an undisputed top 2-3 talent in the league. Harrington deserves a bigger slice of hate than guys like Bron. That’s a discussion that is going on in like 40 different articles on this site though, so slightly inappropriate for this one.
Harrington is one of the worst rebounders in the league, so I don’t see how this moves helps there biggest weakness
Just like last summer, Denver worsens its roster via stupid free agent moves.
With the way that other teams have improved in the West, Denver is looking like a 1st round exit in the Playoffs.
this trade meants either of two things:
kenyon martin is traded to warriors for andris beidrins, and nuggets start beidrins and nene
or
denver trades nene for beidrins and starts beidrins and kmart, with alrrington off the bench once kmart comes back from his injury
oh i got it now..
The skinny “cancer patient” 50 cent pic crossed with
the old Kareem Goggle crossed with
An old ugly ass Flava Flav gold rope chain
My only question is how does he go to the bathroom with all that shit on??
Denver’s bench is going to kill a bunch of suckas because the size of the black hole caused when Al and JR are both on the floor is going to be destroying arenas.
Harrington’s a gunner with a low basketball IQ who only puts effort towards scoring. He doesn’t rebound well enough for his size and can’t play a lick of d. I used to like him in Indiana, but after he got to G-State, his career tanked. You couldn’t pay me to take him on my team.
Don’t be surprised when Melo bolts after this season. That team is going nowhere fast. Chauncey needs to get out asap too.
he’ll be in check in denver coach karl demands respect and he know how to work with headcases. Now get a Center. A real one so you can let Birdman, Martin, Harrington, Smith and Lawson come off the bench. I think matt barnes could sigh here as the starting 2 guard. Nene at the fout would be beastly he’s not a real C. I hope charlotte releases damp and he signs with denver I’d really like to see that happen.
btw melo is playing bullyball and they have bullyball light coming of the bench that’s trouble for most small forwards not named LeBron
im in denver.. just dont hear much from media or even horrible bandwagon fans about melo leaving.. almost as if they assume hes staying. if he leaves the pepsi center will be empty but people will be indifferent. just sad as a bball fan. I dont see these pieces keeping him..hustle can only win you so many before you flame out.. hope im wrong
Check this out!
[southjersey.craigslist.org]
that pic is straight outta 1986.
I watched Paid in Full last night. Calvin was dressed just like that.
(the “Kermit the Frog lookin’ motherfucker!” as Cam’ron put it.)
Rico!!!!!!!!!!!!
Man we out here tryna eat B!!! haha me and my boys always call each other B cuz of that movie..