Al Harrington Spurns Dallas For Denver

Anyone that has ever watched Al Harrington play knows the guy can ball. With career averages of 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, any contender could use him. But while most people assumed he’d settle into a sixth man role on a playoff team – most notably in Dallas or Orlando – he couldn’t turn down the offer that Denver presented him: the chance to be their starting power forward. Oh yeah, and a five-year, $34 million commitment didn’t hurt.

According to Marc J. Spears at Yahoo! Sports, the Mavs were also prepared to give Harrington a five-year, $34 million deal â€“ the maximum allowed using the midlevel exception â€“ but Denver’s offer was sweeter and had a more defined role. Also, this signing most likely indicates that Denver will not match the four-year, $18 million offer sheet that Linas Kleiza signed with the Raptors.

What do you think? Good signing for Denver? Right team for Harrington?

