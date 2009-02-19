Al Harrington’s Protege

A while back I posted some info on Al Harrington’s new line of sneakers called Protege. The official launch of the sneaker and apparel line was this past All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, and with Fashion Week upon us New Yorkers I got up with Al at the swanky Bryant Park Hotel to holla at him about Protege.

AP got up with Al a while back, around the time he just came to the Knicks, and rapped with him about sneakers in general…this go ’round I decided to sit and talk to him about his whole inspiration and focus behind his new business venture.

Dime: How does one go about starting a sneaker company?

Al: Well…(laughs) it is hard work! You first have to sit down and make sure you’re knowledgeable about the sneaker business. Then you need to find a designer and then a factory to manufacture your product. That is the quick explanation (laughs).

Dime: Talk about the design process.

Al: Well, we hooked up with Dallas Stokes, a designer out of Los Angeles and he’ll create a sample and send it to me. I am involved in the design of each shoe. He’ll send a sample and I will tell him what needs to be changed, what I like, ect…Sometimes I’ll fly out to meet Dallas or he’ll come and meet me.

Dime: What was your inspiration behind Protege?

Al: Life experiences. Growing up in Orange, NJ was a bit rough. Being the oldest I couldn’t always afford $100 sneakers. I wanted to create a sneaker that was affordable but also looks good.

Dime: Why the name Protege?

Al: I looked to my little cousins for a name…you know the little ones are the ones who come up with the good ones. In the end it was my boy George Steinberg who came up with the name. I heard it and fell in love with it.

Dime: What other players are involved or associated by Protege?

Al: Right now it is Myself and Stephen Jackson, Ron Artest and Mickael Pietrus as far as basketball goes. We are branching out soon into football and baseball.

Dime: What’s with the apparel?

Al: All of the apparel is on court performance gear. Hoodies, shorts, and sweats. It is all good quality material. You can wash it, dry it…whatever. It isn’t that cheap material that will shrink on you.

Dime: What about the haters that say Protege sneakers aren’t as good as Nikes or Jordans?

Al: All I can say is try them on and let me know if you feel a difference. There isn’t one. The quality is the same for under $40 dollars.

You can cop the full collection of Protege sneakers and apparel at a K-Mart near you. For more information hit up http://www.protogemvp.com