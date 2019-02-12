Getty Image

The Boston Celtics entered the 2018-19 season as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference in the first year with LeBron James out west. With All-Star Weekend on the horizon, things have not gone quite according to plan, though, as the Celtics find themselves fifth in the East at 35-21.

It’s been far from a bad season in Boston, just a more difficult one than most anticipated. Al Horford is the elder statesman of the starting lineup in Boston, and as such, he has a stabilizing and calming presence on the floor in his 12th season. The five-time All-Star won’t be making a trip to Charlotte, but he remains a key cog in the Boston machine, always seemingly in the right place and making the right play on both ends of the floor.

Still, even for a 12-year vet, this season has forced him to make some adjustments, like most of the rest of the roster as they’ve integrated Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back into the rotation with rocky moments along the way. Recently, Boston rattled off a 9-1 stretch before dropping back-to-back games to the L.A. teams at home, a run that illustrated the great potential of this team and the frustrating inconsistency in level of play they’ve shown this season.

Horford spoke with Uproxx this week through his partnership with the Built with Chocolate Milk campaign. He offered some honest thoughts about the state of the Celtics, simultaneously being encouraged and frustrated by them playing to the level of competition, why he thinks it took a bit for the team to hit its stride defensively, and pointed out changes he’s made with his nutrition plan and recovery over career.