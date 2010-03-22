Al Horford Delivers Tim Duncan A Facial

#San Antonio Spurs #Atlanta Hawks #Video
03.22.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

When you think of great poster dunkers on the Atlanta Hawks, Al Horford‘s name doesn’t normally come to mind. But even this dunk last night should have Dominique Wilkins and Josh Smith amped. Watch after the jump as Tim Duncan gets served up with a facial.

What do you think?

Other Can’t Miss Dunks:
Corey Brewer Posterizes Robin Lopez
Trey Starks With The Dunk Of The Year
The Dunk Of The Year Candidate That Nobody Saw

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Atlanta Hawks#Video
TAGSAl HorfordATLANTA HAWKSDimeMagsan antonio spursTIM DUNCANvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP