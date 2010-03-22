Al Horford Delivers Tim Duncan A Facial

When you think of great poster dunkers on the Atlanta Hawks, Al Horford‘s name doesn’t normally come to mind. But even this dunk last night should have Dominique Wilkins and Josh Smith amped. Watch after the jump as Tim Duncan gets served up with a facial.
ehh…it was ok
I love chest to chest dunks where the dunker just stays up longer and throws it down. Fun to watch.
NBA players love giving each other facials ………
I wonder if the title to this post left Austin uncomfortable?
It was Okaaayyyyy….liked watching the crowd re-act to it…Tim can’t jump anyways so its an ok poster……look at the replay my likkle cuz can jump higher then he can.
But must have looked sick live though!
What was Duncan thinking?
yo dime whats with this bullshit?! just embed the f’ing vid at the main page, wasting ppl’s time
amen flash. pretty fucking annoying that theyve been doing that to ALL the videos lately.
duncan’s getting old
That was weak. Don’t waste my time like that again, Dime. If its worthy of its own post, it better be awesome.
To calvin and flash
That way they get more hits to their site. Nothing wrong with that, as long as the videos aren’t weak like this one is.
Dime what kind of fuckassery you pulling here with the ‘after the jump’ shit? Just post the damn vid on the main fucking page. Masturbating over page hits or something? Editorial standards are halfway to China on this motherfucker.
lmao @ fuckassery
but yeah i agree this after the jump BS is a waste of time