Al Horford Delivers Tim Duncan A Facial

When you think of great poster dunkers on the Atlanta Hawks, Al Horford‘s name doesn’t normally come to mind. But even this dunk last night should have Dominique Wilkins and Josh Smith amped. Watch after the jump as Tim Duncan gets served up with a facial.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Other Can’t Miss Dunks:

– Corey Brewer Posterizes Robin Lopez

– Trey Starks With The Dunk Of The Year

– The Dunk Of The Year Candidate That Nobody Saw

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.