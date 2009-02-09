Al Jefferson – Fantasy Implications

With the devastating news that Al Jefferson will miss the rest of the season the fantasy implications are huge and your actions must be swift. Most likely the biggest benefactor is Kevin Love who is probably owned. If he is not, you should stop reading and pick him up. That being said, Ryan Gomes may be the big winner here. Gomes has been playing 30+ on most nights but his production has been inconsistent. The Wolves will need his scoring for the rest of the season. The other place that deep leagues may want to look is Craig Smith. Smith has been dreadfully inconsistent but may get the first shot at big center/power forward minutes. He’s a little bit of a reach but I guarantee you he has some big games.

As for Jefferson… ugh. If you’re in a keeper league, you obviously can’t cut him. If you’re not in a keeper league, close your eyes and press that “drop” button. It’s going to sting though.