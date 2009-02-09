Al Jefferson – Fantasy Implications

With the devastating news that Al Jefferson will miss the rest of the season the fantasy implications are huge and your actions must be swift. Most likely the biggest benefactor is Kevin Love who is probably owned. If he is not, you should stop reading and pick him up. That being said, Ryan Gomes may be the big winner here. Gomes has been playing 30+ on most nights but his production has been inconsistent. The Wolves will need his scoring for the rest of the season. The other place that deep leagues may want to look is Craig Smith. Smith has been dreadfully inconsistent but may get the first shot at big center/power forward minutes. He’s a little bit of a reach but I guarantee you he has some big games.
As for Jefferson… ugh. If you’re in a keeper league, you obviously can’t cut him. If you’re not in a keeper league, close your eyes and press that “drop” button. It’s going to sting though.
F Craig Smith is out at least through the All-Star break because of a cracked rib suffered Tuesday at Indiana.
(Yahoo! Sports)
Feel bad for all the big Al owners out there. And for Al himself of course.
Time for K-Love to step up. I think he’s gonna be a fantasy monster
this freaking SUCKSSSS
Well, except Dmitry. I don’t feel bad for him cause he’s right on my fantasy tail! Ha ha
heh…. I lost Al in a different league Mox. in that league i was putting together my best fantasy season ever, 14 games up in 1st. I’ll still catch you in my league, esp if joe johnson wakes up and starts playing again.
Ya maybe. My team is solid. No big injuries…yet
It depends what McHale does with his lineup. If he moves Love to C and Gomes to PF, I’d expect both players stats to go down even with extended minutes, as they’d be playing out of position against bigger opponents. If he brings in one of his never-played reserve C’s though, Love and Gomes could really flourish.
I’m pissed. I’m trying to drop Al and pick up love, but yahoo hasn’t taken off the “can’t cut” lock off of Jefferson. They still list him as having a sprain.
There’s the lesson Tbest – never use Yahoo’s “Can’t Cut” list. We abandoned it in our comp years ago because of this type of scenario. I remember having to put up with Steve Francis the first year his career went in the can because he was on that ridiculous list.
Damn.. bad news for Al Jefferson owners…
I just dropped Craig Smith a couple of days ago because of his cracked ribs, I wish I would have waited a few more days…