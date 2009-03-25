Al Jefferson’s Hands Are Bigger Than Yours

Surely you realized that. But perhaps you didn’t know just how much bigger Al Jefferson’s hands are than yours. On his site, www.AlJefferson25.com, he uploaded a life-size paw print for his fans to stack up against. The site also allows you to plug-in your own hand size and see where it falls against Al’s hand.
Is this the new wave in interacting with fans? First it was blogging, then came twittering, now comparing hands? Jerome James could even get some national attention for this if he put a life-size version of his size 22 foot on the internet.
Source: True Hoop
Damn, I thought my hands were big. Mine are 9″ from heel to tip and my palm (not including fingers and thumb) is slightly bigger than a CD. I’m also only 1″ shorter than Big Al. Probably a similar weight, though I’m not as toned as he is, mainly since I’m not paid millions to stay in peak condition!
He’d still murder me in the post though. Dude’s an animal.
i started putting in ridiculous numbers.. like 65 feet tall or 2 feet tall. funny resultzzz
Jerome James’ foot is here on this Seattle based site:
[www.seattlepi.com]
It’s on the right it’s a PDF file, so 56K users beware.