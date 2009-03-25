Al Jefferson’s Hands Are Bigger Than Yours

Surely you realized that. But perhaps you didn’t know just how much bigger Al Jefferson’s hands are than yours. On his site, www.AlJefferson25.com, he uploaded a life-size paw print for his fans to stack up against. The site also allows you to plug-in your own hand size and see where it falls against Al’s hand.



Is this the new wave in interacting with fans? First it was blogging, then came twittering, now comparing hands? Jerome James could even get some national attention for this if he put a life-size version of his size 22 foot on the internet.

Source: True Hoop