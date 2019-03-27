Alabama Basketball Will Hire Buffalo Head Coach Nate Oats

Getty Image

Alabama basketball joined the coaching carousel earlier this week, when Avery Johnson’s tenure at the school came to an end following a four-year term. The school and Johnson agreed to a parting of ways and negotiated a buyout, leading to the Crimson Tide job opening up on Sunday. Fast forward to Wednesday afternoon and the school has found its replacement.

Buffalo coach Nate Oats, considered one of the best up-and-coming coaches in college basketball, will make the trek from Western New York to Tuscaloosa. The news was broken by Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

BREAKING NEWS: The University of Alabama will hire Nate Oats of Buffalo as its next head basketball coach. More to come at @TideSports and @tuscaloosanews — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) March 27, 2019

Soon after, both Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne and the official basketball Twitter account for the program announced that Oats will head to the SEC.