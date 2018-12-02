Getty Image

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee made its decision regarding what four teams would make it to the Playoff on Dec. 29. While there were those that stumped for Georgia to get in despite losing in the SEC Championship to Alabama on Saturday, off the strength of how they looked in the loss, the Dawgs were left on the outside looking in at No. 5.

Big 12 champs Oklahoma found their way into the Playoff instead, moving from fifth to fourth and setting up a date with Alabama in the Orange Bowl. Clemson and Notre Dame remained static at second and third, and will meet in the Cotton Bowl.

Not long after the matchups were set, the good folks at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook announced the opening lines for those games, with both Alabama and Clemson opening as double-digit favorites over the Sooners and Irish respectively.