All Access: Talking TV And Web With NBA Players

When they’re not out on the court playing or working out, NBA players are just like us and spend countless hours surfing the internet and watching TV. With all that extra time players have in hotel rooms, you got to kill time somehow. Over the last few weeks, Dime got access to different NBA locker rooms and asked some guys about their favorite TV shows and websites. Some answers might surprise you.

Tyson Chandler (Bobcats):

Websites: “I go to Yahoo.com. That’s kind of where I start. I don’t go to TMZ or anything like that – I can’t stand that stuff. I do go to stumbleupon.com. I’m into all types of stuff. That’s like the coolest thing. You click like stumble and it just stumbles on whatever you’re interested in. So if you put in like “art” or “music” it will just stumbles on all these different websites. I created a Facebook page. I created it and never got on it after that. I’m not into those social networking sites except for my website. My website I do some blogging, but have to et a little more consistent at that.”

TV Shows: “Now that the Wire is over, I don’t really got nothing as far as TV shows. I used to watch the Wire every Sunday. Now I’m thinking about what I can get into. You know, guys have been talking about 24, Prison Break and all that. I do watch Boxing After Dark stuff like that. My five favorite TV shows are the: The Wire. The PJs – the cartoon with Eddie Murphy. Boondocks. I got a crazy one: Savannah. You probably don’t remember that, it was a WB show and had so many turns and twists and it just went crazy (laughs). I liked couple of seasons. People were like, ‘you watch that?’ and then it just went down so I stopped watching it. Now, I get stuck in these reality shows. I watch the Ray J’s, I watch Real Chance of Love..yeah I now (laughs). I watched Flavor of Love, and Flavor is so dope, I kind of got drawn into all of them. Naw, I don’t watch Jersey Shore. The only one I saw was the one Snooki got knocked out (laughs). I couldn’t believe them dudes didn’t do nothing.”

Jarrett Jack (Raptors):

Websites: “We be going to the gossip site, mediatakeout. It’s funny man to see what people say. I think the most factual site, for us as far as job-wise, is Hoopshype.com. Of course we got to NBA.com, I got to Pickyourshoes.com – I’m a sneaker fanatic. 23isback.com, they let you know all the Jordans that are coming out. I do a lot of online shopping. Us being in Toronto, we got to get around some stuff sometimes, we don’t get the same stores up there – they have their own style in Toronto. I don’t do the Twitter or anything like that.”

TV Shows: “I watch Entourage. I’m waiting for the next season or movie or whatever. My favorite character is Ari – it’s got to be, he carries the show. Besides that just NBA TV.”

Sonny Weems (Raptors):

Websites: “Top five right now is probably Facebook. I started using that in college, back when it was exclusive to only schools. It was the best way to meet chicks from other schools like LSU or something. Twitter also. I also go on Mediatakeout. Worldstarhiphop.com. And the last? I don’t know, I shop a lot online so probably some shopping site.”

TV Shows: “My favorite show is House. Now I got a new TV show, have you ever heard of Rome? And there’s a new one coming out, on the 22nd I think, called Spartacus.”

Antoine Wright (Raptors):

Websites: “Mediatakeout. Bossip.com. Worldstarhiphop.com. I go on NBA.com. I don’t go onto ESPN.com as much as I used to, but when I was younger I’d go on it all the time. I go on CNN.com, especially lately with the whole Haiti situation, I went to CNN and checked that out. I’m not into social networking sites, I used to have a Myspace page when it first came out but I’m not really into the Twitter and all that. When you start losing money over stuff like that, you might not want to do it (laughs).”

TV Shows: “On Sundays, I’m watching football. I’m a big Family Guy, I love that show. The First 48. Those are my two shows right there. When I was younger I used to watch Full House, Family Matters…all that TGIF lineup. Saved by the Bell was big. Martin was my show. I’m not really into TMZ, I think TMZ is more like paparazzi. Like ‘this guy was out eating.’ I go on Mediatakeout.com, but it’s juicy though. TMZ is like ‘oh we saw this celebrity eat lunch’, it’s like who cares (laughs)?”

Larry Hughes (Knicks):

Websites: “I shop online, so I do some Louis Vuitton shopping and some Gucci shopping. I rarely ever go to the mall, so I buy underwear and everything from Nordstroms.com and ToysRus.com for the kids. I’m not not really a social surfer or whatever. Just shopping. I go to Hoopshype.com.”

TV Shows: “Law and Order. Every day. I watch the regular Law and Order but sometimes I watch the Special Victims Unit one too. I watch Law and Order like faithfully, like two times a day, everyday. And any reality show they got, I’ll watch. I watch Real World and VH1 stuff. The Love of Ray J, Flavor of Love. I also watch the Real World/Road Rules Challenge. I’ve always been a TV guy.”