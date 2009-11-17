All Dunks, All Day

Josh Smith is spoiling me rotten. Watching Hawks/Blazers last night and seeing Smith throw down at least two dunks that would normally make me (at least) sit up on the couch and make a “something stinks” face, I found myself not doing anything.
Smith is so good above the rim, he dunks so hard and makes it look so easy, that it’s getting tough to even be that impressed by his dunks anymore unless he’s dunking right on somebody. It’s like he’s playing on a nine-foot rim while everybody else is on ten.
When Smith won the NBA’s dunk contest in 2005, I was sure he would eventually replace Stromile Swift as my favorite one-dimensional dunker — only Smith blossomed into a solid all-around player and more than just a highlight-maker. So I had to modify the title: If I could watch one player dunk all day, Smith might be at the top of my list. The rest, in no certain order:
Kenyon Martin
Vince Carter
Tyrus Thomas
Shannon Brown
Nate Robinson
Dwight Howard
Who makes your list?
you must have read my comment to give props to J Smoove. great article
James white
Vince
prime Stevie franchise
Rasheed Wallace early in his career just for the screams and reactions after every dunk. Same with kenyon Martin.
james white, vince, shannon brown ,gerald green ,josh smith
Steve Nash
Earl Boykins
David Stern
Marv Albert
Martha Stewart
Larry King
C’mon… tell me you wouldn’t pay to see that dunk contest… I dare you.
Adam Morrison
JJ Redick
Shane Battier
Marc Gasol
Kwame Brown
Carlos Boozer
David West
james white and vince carter
Shawn Kemp (Sonics version)
Steve Francis (Rockets Version)
Baron Davis (UCLA version)
Robert Pack (Nuggets version)
Isiah Rider (Wolves version)
Vince Carter (Raptors version)
Michael Jordan (80s bulls version)
Shawn Kemp (Sonics)
Lebron James
Dominque Wilkins
Darryl Dawkins (I could watch him smash backboards all day)
Vince Carter
Ricky Davis (Cavs/Hornets)
Latrell Sprewell (Warriors)….those two-hand dunks were vicious!
Baron Davis (Hornets/UCLA)
Tracy McGrady (Magic)
when k-mart was on the nets, he was gauranteed to bring the thunder
AmarÃ©, I mean Amare, oh sorry, I mean Amare’ ….or… whatever
DARVIN HAM
Vince Carter
Lebron James
James White
WILL BYNUM!
Kobe Bryant (that was hard to say)
Dwight Howard
Shaq back in the day!
Boki Nachbar
Gerald Wallace (Kings version)… kid got robbed in that replicate a star shit they pulled when he was in the dunk contest… did Dr J one step better, but the dunk was ugly to begin with… now he’s toned it down, but he had it once…
Otherwise, James White could have won every contest since he hit puberty except the VC showcase with the reverse windwills and the hanging on the rim.
Man, Josh had one 2-hand alley-oop slam last night that I thought there was no way he’d catch the too high pass–but BAM.
Dunking alone in a gym or on a fastbreak:
Vince Carter (the 2000 version)
Derrick Rose
Russell Westbrook
James White
Shannon Brown
Nate Robinson
for guys i want to see dunk ON people:
Lebron
Josh Smith
D12
DWade
Vince Carter
Russell Westbrook
Tyrus Thomas
All time:
Ronnie Fields (Jr. and Sr. year in highschool)
Jordan (Bulls pre-retirement #1)
Domonique Wilkins (Hawks)
Vince Carter (Raptors)
Charles Barkley (76ers)
Shawn Kemp (Sonics)
Kevin Johnson (Suns late 80’s early 90’s)
Nate Robinson
Robert Pack (90’s Nuggets)
Shaq (Orlando)
D12
Rasheed Wallace (UNC/Wash/Portland)
young Karl Malone (80’s Utah)
David Robinson (90’s)
I could go on and on.
The reactions to the dunks is what makes the dunks legendary. DWade puerposely turning around to step over Vajayjay reminded me of the time Shawn Kemp Dunked on Gatling, then gave him a pound afterwards. Str8 Killer shit!
One of my favorites was Cliff Robinson on the break with Shawn Kemp in the paint, He goes up to bang on Kemp, but Kemp runs out of the way. Uncle Cliffy then chased him down court calling him a bitch for not jumping.
Tracy McGrady
Steve Francis
Josh Smith
Dwayne Wade
JR Rider
Shawn Kemp
Vince Carter
Ricky Davis
Nate
Wade
Kobe
Hey DIME how bout an article on a list of who we want to see get crammed on so bad. Now I got a long list on that one.
James white
Shawn kemp
Charles Barkley
Kenyon Martin
Vince Carter
Josh smith
Lebron James
Andre iguodala(#1)
Terrence Williams
Shannon brown
VC
Hadaddi
James white chokes away alot of dunk contests. And if your gonna say Ronnie fields even though he never wet pro then
I’m adding Jameel pugh.
No Specific Order
Vince Carter(Raptor Version)
Tracy McGrady(Magic Version)
James White
Josh Smith
J.R. Smith(Hornets Version)
Andre Iguodala
Dwayne Wade
Gerald Wallace(Kings Version)
Jason Richerson(Warriors Version)
Gerald Green(Celtic Version)
I Could Go On And On And On
any dunker’s list without Andre Iguodala is a fucking joke cuzzzzzzzzzzzzzz… fuck outta here