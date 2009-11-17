All Dunks, All Day

#Vince Carter #Dwight Howard
11.17.09 9 years ago 23 Comments

Josh Smith is spoiling me rotten. Watching Hawks/Blazers last night and seeing Smith throw down at least two dunks that would normally make me (at least) sit up on the couch and make a “something stinks” face, I found myself not doing anything.

Smith is so good above the rim, he dunks so hard and makes it look so easy, that it’s getting tough to even be that impressed by his dunks anymore unless he’s dunking right on somebody. It’s like he’s playing on a nine-foot rim while everybody else is on ten.

When Smith won the NBA’s dunk contest in 2005, I was sure he would eventually replace Stromile Swift as my favorite one-dimensional dunker — only Smith blossomed into a solid all-around player and more than just a highlight-maker. So I had to modify the title: If I could watch one player dunk all day, Smith might be at the top of my list. The rest, in no certain order:

Kenyon Martin
Vince Carter
Tyrus Thomas
Shannon Brown
Nate Robinson
Dwight Howard

Who makes your list?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDJOSH SMITHKENYON MARTINNATE ROBINSONReal StoriesSHANNON BROWNStromile SwiftTyrus ThomasVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP