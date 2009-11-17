All Dunks, All Day

Josh Smith is spoiling me rotten. Watching Hawks/Blazers last night and seeing Smith throw down at least two dunks that would normally make me (at least) sit up on the couch and make a “something stinks” face, I found myself not doing anything.

Smith is so good above the rim, he dunks so hard and makes it look so easy, that it’s getting tough to even be that impressed by his dunks anymore unless he’s dunking right on somebody. It’s like he’s playing on a nine-foot rim while everybody else is on ten.

When Smith won the NBA’s dunk contest in 2005, I was sure he would eventually replace Stromile Swift as my favorite one-dimensional dunker — only Smith blossomed into a solid all-around player and more than just a highlight-maker. So I had to modify the title: If I could watch one player dunk all day, Smith might be at the top of my list. The rest, in no certain order:

Kenyon Martin

Vince Carter

Tyrus Thomas

Shannon Brown

Nate Robinson

Dwight Howard

Who makes your list?