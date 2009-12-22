All Falls Down

In all honesty, we’ll be surprised if Vinny Del Negro still has a job by the time the Dime crew makes it up to Madison Square Garden tonight for Knicks vs. Bulls. Just when you thought the Bulls were getting their act together and had put together some well-played games, they went out on Monday and — whatever you want to call it — did something that deserves a new word other than “collapse.” If it doesn’t ultimately cost Del Negro his job, it at least has the hot seat burning a hole in his drawers. (And remember, this is the same organization that fired Scott Skiles on Christmas Eve a couple years back. Don’t think Del Negro can use the holidays as a stay of execution.) … Here’s the scene: Coming off an impressive win over the Hawks, the Bulls were up THIRTY-FIVE on Sacramento, at home, midway through the third quarter. The announcers were running out of ways to call it an ass-whoopin’. Moments before, when Luol Deng hit Joakim Noah for an alley-oop that pushed the lead to 33, Stacey King laughed, “They’re opening up a can.” … Then Tyreke Evans and Ime Udoka (yes, Ime Udoka) took over. ‘Reke (23 pts, 8 rebs) got buckets all over the place like usual, and Udoka couldn’t miss from deep; he scored 15 in the fourth quarter. (The Bulls also had 20 turnovers in the second half, by the way.) A personal 9-0 run by Udoka followed by Tyreke’s three-point play pulled the Kings within one with about two minutes to go. Tyreke — who Stacey King compared to Michael Ray Richardson — later tied it with a layup, gave Sacto the lead with a free throw, then drained a fadeaway pull-up over Deng that scraped Scottie Pippen‘s jersey in the rafters before coming down. The Bulls weren’t technically done at that point, but the Kings had basically taken their heart by then. Down two with 15 seconds left, Derrick Rose (24 pts, 7 asts) had a chance to tie, but missed a short hook in the lane … Not saying the loss was all Del Negro’s fault, or that Chicago’s disappointing start is entirely his fault. But you know how the game works: Coaches are the first to go … And since any mention of Tyreke has to go next to a mention of Brandon Jennings, Young Money was also witness to a sorry late-game display on Monday. Milwaukee was up three on the Pacers with 19 seconds to go, and with Michael Redd at the line, you assume he’ll hit at least one and it’s over. But Redd bricks both freebies, and BADLY. Like, front-of-the-rim, damn-near-airball badly. Pacers rebound, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Troy Murphy never touch the ball while T.J. Ford and Dahntay Jones play a two-man game, leading to Ford bricking a wide-open three. (Indy’s play-by-play guy pointed out that Dunleavy looked “disgusted” at that sequence.) Andrew Bogut (31 pts, 18 rebs, 3 blks) to the line with four seconds left, and he misses both shots. So with no timeouts left, Ford sprints downcourt and jacks a three that dents the rim, never once looking to pass. Walking off the court, you couldn’t see anybody on the Pacers speak to Ford. Just a mess … This was all set up because Jennings (16 pts, 6 asts) is a beast. On Indiana’s most important defensive possession of the game, down three with under a minute left, Ford and Tyler Hansbrough played the Jennings/Bogut pick-and-roll perfectly for 23 seconds until Jennings just took it himself and dropped a fadeaway over Ford … He’s not the first or the last, but Quinn Buckner butchered Luc Richard Mbah a Moute‘s name something terrible, like, “Emba Mah-tay.” QB handled it about as smoothly as Mr. McDowell handled Prince Akeem‘s mother’s name in Coming to America … The Cavs went into Phoenix and played the Suns’ style better than Steve Nash and crew. LeBron (29 pts) and Delonte West (12 pts, 6 asts, 3 stls) led the running game in a convincing win: Funny moment when Delonte got a steal and plus-one layup, got knocked down, and from the floor looked into the camera and said, “I love this game.” … LeBron crushed one dunk on Amar’e where STAT didn’t even try to jump, and later, in his continuing effort to make Jason Richardson look silly, skipped a pass between J-Rich’s legs to Anderson Varejao for a dunk … Other stat lines from Monday: Dwight Howard had 21 points, nine boards and five blocks to lead the Magic past Utah; and Tony Parker scored 19 in the Spurs’ win over the Clippers … A lot has been made of UCLA’s rocky start, but Arizona is having issues of their own. Last night ‘Zona got taken to overtime by some school called Lipscomb, which sounds like something the Sham-Wow dude would sell on TV at 4 a.m. Lipscomb’s Adnan Hodzic (34 pts, 13 rebs) missed a free throw that would have put them up three with four seconds left in OT, and Arizona PG Nic Wise came down and buried the game-winning trey just before the buzzer to avoid the upset. That pulled the Wildcats to an even-.500 record, but didn’t do anything to kill the notion that the Pac-10 is almost a mid-major this year … We’re out like that can the Bulls were opening …