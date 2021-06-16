Prior to Tuesday night’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA announced the 15 players who will make up the 2020-21 All-NBA teams. Unsurprisingly, a handful of the names that make up the teams will take the floor in the ensuing game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the first-team and Kyrie Irving on the third-team.

The headliner of the first-team is, unsurprisingly, Denver Nuggets star and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. He’s joined by Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard.

Presenting the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team ⭐️ 🔹 Giannis Antetokounmpo

🔹 Nikola Jokic

🔹 Stephen Curry

🔹 Luka Doncic

🔹 Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/EgwC6lJgjG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

On the second team, the big name was Joel Embiid, who played at a first-team level but got bumped down by there only being one spot for centers. Alongside him were LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Julius Randle, and Chris Paul.

Here is the 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team 🔥 🔸 Damian Lillard

🔸 Joel Embiid

🔸 Chris Paul

🔸 Julius Randle

🔸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/1ll5mwzYvV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

Rounding things out are the third-team selections: Irving, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Paul George, and Rudy Gobert.

Check out the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team 👏 🔘 Rudy Gobert

🔘 Jimmy Butler

🔘 Paul George

🔘 Bradley Beal

🔘 Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/YWZTgLxyOq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

Beyond these names, the following picked up votes.

Complete voting for All-NBA teams: pic.twitter.com/imy5bn9jwy — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 16, 2021

While Antetokounmpo was sensational this season, it’s fascinating that he was the only unanimous selection of the bunch. Presumably, Jokic’s only second-team selection came because one voter was beholden to the positions players are locked into and put Embiid on the first team, although a number appear to have taken advantage of the fact that Embiid had eligibility at forward and center.