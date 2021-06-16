Getty Image
DimeMag

The 2020-21 All-NBA Teams Were Announced And Someone Other Than Nikola Jokic Was The Only Unanimous First-Team Pick

TwitterAssociate Editor

Prior to Tuesday night’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA announced the 15 players who will make up the 2020-21 All-NBA teams. Unsurprisingly, a handful of the names that make up the teams will take the floor in the ensuing game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the first-team and Kyrie Irving on the third-team.

The headliner of the first-team is, unsurprisingly, Denver Nuggets star and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. He’s joined by Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard.

On the second team, the big name was Joel Embiid, who played at a first-team level but got bumped down by there only being one spot for centers. Alongside him were LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Julius Randle, and Chris Paul.

Rounding things out are the third-team selections: Irving, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Paul George, and Rudy Gobert.

Beyond these names, the following picked up votes.

While Antetokounmpo was sensational this season, it’s fascinating that he was the only unanimous selection of the bunch. Presumably, Jokic’s only second-team selection came because one voter was beholden to the positions players are locked into and put Embiid on the first team, although a number appear to have taken advantage of the fact that Embiid had eligibility at forward and center.

Topics: #NBATags:

Promoted Content

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×