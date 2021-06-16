Prior to Tuesday night’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA announced the 15 players who will make up the 2020-21 All-NBA teams. Unsurprisingly, a handful of the names that make up the teams will take the floor in the ensuing game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the first-team and Kyrie Irving on the third-team.
The headliner of the first-team is, unsurprisingly, Denver Nuggets star and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. He’s joined by Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard.
Presenting the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team ⭐️
🔹 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🔹 Nikola Jokic
🔹 Stephen Curry
🔹 Luka Doncic
🔹 Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/EgwC6lJgjG
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021
On the second team, the big name was Joel Embiid, who played at a first-team level but got bumped down by there only being one spot for centers. Alongside him were LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Julius Randle, and Chris Paul.
Here is the 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team 🔥
🔸 Damian Lillard
🔸 Joel Embiid
🔸 Chris Paul
🔸 Julius Randle
🔸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/1ll5mwzYvV
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021
Rounding things out are the third-team selections: Irving, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Paul George, and Rudy Gobert.
Check out the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team 👏
🔘 Rudy Gobert
🔘 Jimmy Butler
🔘 Paul George
🔘 Bradley Beal
🔘 Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/YWZTgLxyOq
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021
Beyond these names, the following picked up votes.
Complete voting for All-NBA teams: pic.twitter.com/imy5bn9jwy
— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 16, 2021
While Antetokounmpo was sensational this season, it’s fascinating that he was the only unanimous selection of the bunch. Presumably, Jokic’s only second-team selection came because one voter was beholden to the positions players are locked into and put Embiid on the first team, although a number appear to have taken advantage of the fact that Embiid had eligibility at forward and center.