The 2017-18 All-NBA Teams Were Announced With Some Major Surprises

Getty Image

While the NBA Awards won’t be handed out until late July, the NBA has now revealed the All-Rookie, All-Defensive, and All-NBA teams.

Thursday, the league announced the 15 players that received All-NBA honors, and while the usual suspects populated most of the teams, there were some pretty major surprises regarding placement of players. The biggest surprise, although not one that is undeserved, came on the first-team where Blazers guard Damian Lillard earned a spot next to LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Anthony Davis.

Harden and LeBron were unanimous first-team selections, while Davis was a first team selection on all but four ballots. Lillard edged Durant for the fourth most points in the voting to make his first ever first-team, and third All-NBA nod overall. Elsewhere, Joel Embiid earned his first All-NBA selection as a member of the second-team, as did Victor Oladipo and Karl-Anthony Towns with third-team selections.

You can see the full teams, as well as the voting breakdown below: