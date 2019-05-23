Giannis Antetokounmpo And James Harden Headline The 2019 All-NBA Teams

Getty Image

The 2019 All-NBA teams were released on Thursday afternoon, and the first team is headlined by the two top MVP candidates, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, who were unanimous selections. They are joined by Stephen Curry (91 first team votes), Paul George (71 first team votes), and Nikola Jokic (59 first team votes).

Making an All-NBA team is a considerable honor and can have a significant impact on a player’s earning potential. Making an All-NBA squad makes a player eligible for the supermax extension, significantly increasing the value of their next deal should they take it. This year two potential supermax extension eligible players that hadn’t previously met the criteria made it onto an All-NBA squad, with Damian Lillard making the second team and Kemba Walker earning a third team spot.

Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson were the top two that got edged out and now will not be eligible for such an extension this summer, which may make things a bit easier on their respective teams. The Hornets now have a major decision to make with Walker, who would also have to think much harder about turning down a supermax this summer to go elsewhere. Lillard’s supermax has already been reported as being, effectively, a done deal.

LeBron James ended up on the third team, marking the first time he’s made an All-NBA squad that isn’t the first or second team. Jokic and Walker are the two first time members of an All-NBA team. Below, you’ll find the full All-NBA team selections, as well as the top vote-getters that missed out.