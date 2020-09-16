NBA Awards are steadily rolling out as the playoffs now enter their final month, with the Conference Finals set with the Heat-Celtics and Lakers-Nuggets, and on Wednesday the league announced one of the most important honors in the All-NBA teams.
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimous selections to the first team, being joined by James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic — who edged out Kawhi Leonard for the final spot on the first-team by 44 points.
All-NBA First Team
LeBron James
James Harden
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
All-NBA Second Team
Chris Paul
Damian Lillard
Kawhi Leonard
Pascal Siakam
Nikola Jokic
All-NBA Third Team
Ben Simmons
Russell Westbrook
Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum
Rudy Gobert
The closest vote race for the second and third team was between Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum, with Siakam edging Tatum by 15 points.
Those that just missed out on All-NBA honors were forward Khris Middleton (82 points), center Joel Embiid (79 points), and guards Bradley Beal (32 points) and Kyle Lowry (26 points). The biggest shockers among the voting was Andre Drummond getting a second team vote and Zach LaVine getting a third team vote. The biggest gripe might be Beal being behind Westbrook, but overall there are 15 very, very good basketball players that earned spots on this year’s All-NBA squads.