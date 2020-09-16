NBA Awards are steadily rolling out as the playoffs now enter their final month, with the Conference Finals set with the Heat-Celtics and Lakers-Nuggets, and on Wednesday the league announced one of the most important honors in the All-NBA teams.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimous selections to the first team, being joined by James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic — who edged out Kawhi Leonard for the final spot on the first-team by 44 points.

All-NBA First Team

LeBron James

James Harden

Luka Doncic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Davis

All-NBA Second Team

Chris Paul

Damian Lillard

Kawhi Leonard

Pascal Siakam

Nikola Jokic

All-NBA Third Team

Ben Simmons

Russell Westbrook

Jimmy Butler

Jayson Tatum

Rudy Gobert

The closest vote race for the second and third team was between Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum, with Siakam edging Tatum by 15 points.

Full All-NBA Team voting results for 2019-20 … pic.twitter.com/szjKaQwnRU — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2020

Those that just missed out on All-NBA honors were forward Khris Middleton (82 points), center Joel Embiid (79 points), and guards Bradley Beal (32 points) and Kyle Lowry (26 points). The biggest shockers among the voting was Andre Drummond getting a second team vote and Zach LaVine getting a third team vote. The biggest gripe might be Beal being behind Westbrook, but overall there are 15 very, very good basketball players that earned spots on this year’s All-NBA squads.