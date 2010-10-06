All-Rookie pick Jerebko likely out for the season

10.06.10

As much as last night’s Heat/Pistons exhibition game was about the debut of the “Super Friends” in Miami — LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh — it also represented the unveiling of a new-look Detroit squad.

The starting five stayed the same, but with the additions of Lottery pick Greg Monroe and former All-NBA regular Tracy McGrady, the Pistons certainly have more talent on the roster and expect no less than a run at the playoffs. Those hopes took a big hit with the news that second-year forward Jonas Jerebko will likely miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.

Jerebko, a second-round draft pick who became a surprise NBA All-Rookie Team selection last year by averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, suffered the injury in the first quarter last night, but even that was overshadowed because D-Wade went down with a hamstring injury around the same time.

Initial reports by Detroit media outlets say Jerebko will miss at least 2-3 months, but that seems too optimistic. Nine times out of 10, a torn Achilles is a season-ender.

Although Jerebko’s absence allows more playing time for guys like T-Mac and Austin Daye, it hurts the Pistons’ defense and rebounding. The 6-10 Jerebko was the team’s second-leading rebounder last season behind Ben Wallace, and was often assigned to guard the likes Wade, Kobe Bryant, LeBron and other top-flight scorers on the perimeter.

