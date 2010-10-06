All-Rookie pick Jerebko likely out for the season

As much as last night’s Heat/Pistons exhibition game was about the debut of the “Super Friends” in Miami — LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh — it also represented the unveiling of a new-look Detroit squad.
The starting five stayed the same, but with the additions of Lottery pick Greg Monroe and former All-NBA regular Tracy McGrady, the Pistons certainly have more talent on the roster and expect no less than a run at the playoffs. Those hopes took a big hit with the news that second-year forward Jonas Jerebko will likely miss the entire season with a torn Achilles.
Jerebko, a second-round draft pick who became a surprise NBA All-Rookie Team selection last year by averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, suffered the injury in the first quarter last night, but even that was overshadowed because D-Wade went down with a hamstring injury around the same time.
Initial reports by Detroit media outlets say Jerebko will miss at least 2-3 months, but that seems too optimistic. Nine times out of 10, a torn Achilles is a season-ender.
Although Jerebko’s absence allows more playing time for guys like T-Mac and Austin Daye, it hurts the Pistons’ defense and rebounding. The 6-10 Jerebko was the team’s second-leading rebounder last season behind Ben Wallace, and was often assigned to guard the likes Wade, Kobe Bryant, LeBron and other top-flight scorers on the perimeter.
Damn that sucks for the Pistons. That sucks for Jerebko too considering he is a free agent as season’s end.
The Piston’s frontcourt just took a hit. Too bad their frontcourt isn’t as deep as their backcourt.
he was holding his elbow when he went out. then all of a sudden is an achilles tendon injury. weird
I think the Swedes have their achilles in their elbow.
Achilles injuries can be strange, because you may not feel any pain when it happens or for a while after. Bad news, but I think he’ll be back before the season ends.
I dont think you should assume the worst for the article title, I mean this is the only place I’ve read that he’s out all season. Every else says 2 or 3 months, obviously its possible it could be longer, but why assume?
IF jerebko completely tore his achilles (which is what it sounds like), he will be out for the season, AND there is no guarantee he will ever play at NBA level again. A complete achilles tear isn’t very painful, a partial achilles tear usually hurts like hell. Alton Lister and Arvydas Sabonis were never the same after achilles tears, each lost at least 8 inches off their vertical, and became much slower.
ouch, talk about sophomore jinx…
more time for Monroe to get some PT now.