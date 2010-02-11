All-Star 2010: By The Numbers

“It literally could be the largest party weekend in the history of the United States. That’s how big this thing has gotten. … The Super Bowl, from a television perspective, is the biggest event of the year. But for attendance and partying, All-Star weekend will make the Super Bowl look like a bar mitzvah.” – Mavs owner Mark Cuban
I’ve been in Dallas since Tuesday night, and I gotta believe what my man Mark Cuban is saying. Although it is snowing outside, that surely can’t keep the All-Star festivities from going down. Check out, by the numbers, how crazy things here in Dallas are:
1. More than 90,000 people will attend the All-Star Game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, making this the largest group ever to witness a live basketball game
2. If you didn’t already know, Cowboys Stadium is also home to the world’s largest high-definition video board, which utilizes 300 million light bulbs, weighs 600 tons and measures 160 feet wide by 72 feet high.
3. HP printed 53,000 square feet of All-Star-themed signage to wrap the Bank of America Plaza, which according to the Guinness World Records, is the largest building wrap ever created.
4. All-Star events will be broadcast in 215 countries and territories and in 41 languages.
5. LeBron James, this year’s leading vote-getter with 2,549,693 votes, became the first player in balloting history to draw at least 2.5 million votes on three separate occasions.
how crazy would it have been if all star weekend was in new orleans this year?
firstttttttttt
cant wait to see ai
not really, but he will hav one highlight watch
i live in dallas and they’ve already said that thousands of extra cops will be on duty just because of the insane amount of prostitutes that will be in town. The celebrity parties are outrageous ($200 to go to Drake and lebrons party–SMFH) and the skeezers will be plentiful. i expect many many shootings/robbery’s/killings/fights to go down. You gotta love it tho
“…which utilizes 300 million light bulbs”
So much for global warming…
mark cuban is an idiot. are you shitting me? did you not read the news about the crowds and amount of people in new orleans during the superbowl and then add in the fact the amount of people in miami.
either way just new orleans, there were over estimated over 1,000 people just to greet the saints at the airport. estimated about 300,000 to 500,000 showed up for the saints parade. and then as for partying, seriously? you think there is more partying in dallas than new orleans during mardi gras season and after winning the first superbowl ever?
it’s lombardi gras season over here! all star weekend is NOTHING compared to the superbowl this year. sorry mark.
Between here in Vancouver and there in Dallas, it’s a prostitute’s heaven. Business everywhere.
Go Team Canada!
@bill Thinking about starting your bussines?
@Dime…I hear David Lee is going to take A.I. spot in the allstar game…So who’s going to start at point now?
Double ouch, Monta Ellis.
Hell yeah I think Monta is injured but he should definitely be asked to go before J-Kidd
great facility; that screen is crazy. caught the charges/cowboys game earlier this year; wish i could be there again for this….