All-Star 2010: By The Numbers

“It literally could be the largest party weekend in the history of the United States. That’s how big this thing has gotten. … The Super Bowl, from a television perspective, is the biggest event of the year. But for attendance and partying, All-Star weekend will make the Super Bowl look like a bar mitzvah.” – Mavs owner Mark Cuban

I’ve been in Dallas since Tuesday night, and I gotta believe what my man Mark Cuban is saying. Although it is snowing outside, that surely can’t keep the All-Star festivities from going down. Check out, by the numbers, how crazy things here in Dallas are:

1. More than 90,000 people will attend the All-Star Game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, making this the largest group ever to witness a live basketball game

2. If you didn’t already know, Cowboys Stadium is also home to the world’s largest high-definition video board, which utilizes 300 million light bulbs, weighs 600 tons and measures 160 feet wide by 72 feet high.

3. HP printed 53,000 square feet of All-Star-themed signage to wrap the Bank of America Plaza, which according to the Guinness World Records, is the largest building wrap ever created.

4. All-Star events will be broadcast in 215 countries and territories and in 41 languages.

5. LeBron James, this year’s leading vote-getter with 2,549,693 votes, became the first player in balloting history to draw at least 2.5 million votes on three separate occasions.

