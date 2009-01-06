Head over to Sneakerfiles and check out exclusive pics of the 2009 NBA All-Star Game Nike Air Force 1s designed by none other than DJ Clark Kent. Kent, one of the respected names in the sneaker community when it comes to Air Force 1s, designed the sneakers to resemble the colors of the jerseys the players will be wearing.
As you probably already know Phoenix is the host city. I am not really sure where the colors grey, purple, red, and yellow tie into Phoenix, but it definitely fits. These joints are tough. They even come with multiple color laces. Click here to peep more pics of the All-Star Game Air Force 1s.
atrocious
WHAT??? These are SICK!
these are fire, without a doubt. DAMN
A billion times better than those pony hair 1’s that ended up looking like a horse’s ass.
Whats in the g-bag?
Check this…[www.sneakerfiles.com]
What the hell has he done to have Nike exclusives? He isn’t half the baller his was and he isn’t a top ten prospect.
These are ugly as shit. They look like they wear like a piece of shit too. I bet they even come pre-stepped in dog shit just to complete the shit triple threat.
I was temporarily blinded, but I am back now. Long as you scroll so far up to where you can’t see them joints you straight.
The Hell?
The shoes are okay but if they’re the same colors as the all-star jerseys then the all-star jerseys are what’s going to be atrocious.
I’m going to have to wear shades to watch the all-star game.
DJ Clark Kent. Kent, one of the respected names in the sneaker community when it comes to Air Force 1s
Not respected anymore seems like his children got a hold of the color scheme design
I dunno know…maybe it’s just me but they look like the new Rainbow Bright AF1’s. I like my kick’s to be a little more understated. I’m alright with bright colors on my kicks but they’re best used as accent colors used in combination with more muted colors to balance out the composition or as solid field colors (e.g the Big Apple Lebrons). Barney/Grimace purple, Ferrari yellow, and biohazard orange account for damn near half of these kicks with only a white upper and tan sole to balance them out. Too damn loud.
Like those – crazy color scheme but somehow they work and look good
These are busted.
I got some fake buddy addidas at liberty shoes back in 1975 look better than those shits….
i dare a straight man to wear those gay ass colors to work with jeans and a shirt. no way no one calls your ass gay.
LOL @ the posts above…
this looks cool for 8 y/o kids, though…
dem hoez fly
