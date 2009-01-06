Head over to Sneakerfiles and check out exclusive pics of the 2009 NBA All-Star Game Nike Air Force 1s designed by none other than DJ Clark Kent. Kent, one of the respected names in the sneaker community when it comes to Air Force 1s, designed the sneakers to resemble the colors of the jerseys the players will be wearing.

As you probably already know Phoenix is the host city. I am not really sure where the colors grey, purple, red, and yellow tie into Phoenix, but it definitely fits. These joints are tough. They even come with multiple color laces. Click here to peep more pics of the All-Star Game Air Force 1s.